Indian E-commerce Sellers Move From Home Addresses to Offices in Multiple States at a Predictable Point in Their Growth, Address.co Data Shows

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New Delhi [India], July 30: Every year, between 500 and 600 online sellers using Address.co move off their home address to a virtual office address and register their business in one or more states across India. New internal data from the company shows this switch is not random. It clusters around a specific stage in a seller's growth, usually once monthly sales cross roughly 3 to 4 lakh or the seller starts using Fulfilled by Amazon, which makes it one of the clearest early signs that a small online business is becoming a real company.

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Funding rounds and revenue numbers get the headlines. But most small sellers in India do not raise money, and they rarely discuss turnover in public. The address is different. Getting a registered address in a new state is a deliberate, paid step, and sellers only take it when the business demands it. That makes it a quieter but more honest marker of who is actually scaling.

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Why the switch happens

For most sellers, the story starts at home. A person lists a few products on Amazon or Flipkart, uses their home address for GST and for the marketplace account, and runs the whole thing from their phone. That works fine in the early days.

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The pressure starts when the products begin selling well in other states. To ship faster, marketplaces want to store that stock in fulfilment centres closer to the buyers, often in a different state. Under GST law, storing goods in a state counts as having a business presence there, and that means a separate GST registration in that state. No registration, no access to that state's fulfilment centre. And any input tax credit tied to that state stays out of reach, because credit sits inside each state's registration and cannot be moved across them.

Renting a physical office in every new state makes no sense for a business still finding its feet. So a registered virtual office in each state became the practical way to stay compliant without locking working capital into rent and deposits. That is the switch Address.co's data is tracking.

The pattern in the data

The numbers also show where sellers tend to go. Most settle at three or four states, while the more ambitious ones cross eight to ten (illustrative, replace with real ops data). Expansion usually follows the map of where the big marketplaces keep their fulfilment centres, with Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal coming up most often among Address.co's sellers.

There is a second reason sellers move, and it has nothing to do with tax. A home address used for selling does not stay private. It appears on the public GST portal, on customer invoices, and on return shipping labels. For a lot of sellers, and especially women running businesses from home, that alone is reason enough to want a separate registered address.

What a virtual office actually does for an online seller

A virtual office is a real, registered commercial address a seller can use for GST, for company registration, and on the marketplace, without renting the space or ever sitting in it. For someone selling online, it solves a few very specific problems at the same time.

It gets them a GST number in a state where they have no physical setup, which is exactly what Amazon and Flipkart ask for before they will store stock in that state's fulfilment centre. It keeps the seller's home address off the public GST portal, off invoices, and off return labels. And it does all this without a deposit and monthly rent for an office nobody would work from.

The reasons sellers give for taking one are usually pretty practical:

* GST registration in a new state without leasing an office there

* Access to marketplace fulfilment centres in that state, which means faster delivery and a better shot at the Buy Box

* Working capital that stays in the business instead of sitting in rent and deposits

* A private, professional address in place of a home address on public records and customer invoices

* One clean way to hold a presence across several states while the business is still small

That last point does more than it looks like on paper. A registered address in five states lets a one-person operation run like a national business, long before it can afford to be one.

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Ankur Goel, Founder of Address.co, said: "The address switch tells you more than most growth metrics do. A seller does not pay to register in a new state unless the business is genuinely pulling them there. When we watch someone go from one state to four or five in a single year, we know that business has crossed a real line."

Address.co has been providing registered office addresses in India for more than seven years and has worked with over 22,000 businesses. It has a presence across all 28 states and reports a 95 percent approval rate on GST applications filed using its addresses.

About Address.co

Address.co provides registered and virtual office addresses for businesses across India. For more than seven years, it has helped over 22,000 founders and companies get GST registration, incorporate their companies, and set up a presence in new states without locking working capital into office rent and deposits. The company operates across all 28 Indian states and reports a 95 percent approval rate on GST applications filed using its addresses.

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