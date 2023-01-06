Indian economy estimated to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23, says govt data

New Delhi, January 6
The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23, as against 8.7 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Friday.
Releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for 2022-23, the NSO stated, “Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 157.60 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 147.36 lakh crore, released on 31st May, 2022.” The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to 8.7 per cent in 2021-22, it stated.
The output of the manufacturing sector is estimated to decelerate to 1.6 per cent as against a growth of 9.9 per cent in FY22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election
AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderm...
Centre will adhere to timelines, 44 names to be processed for judges' appointment this week, Attorney-General tells SC
Govt has returned 22 names recommended by the Collegium for ...
Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools
Holidays extended till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7
Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes
Delhi Police summon Air India staff on Saturday morning
Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital
Chandigarh records a low of 5 degrees Celsius