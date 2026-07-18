Indian economy expanding quickly, accounts for sixth of global growth soon: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India's economy is expanding at the quickest rate and it will soon account for more than a sixth of global growth.

Advertisement

Addressing the Special Plenary Session of the YiFi Entrepreneurship Summit 2026 in Madurai, Sitharaman stated India currently has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and encouraged business owners to take chances and embrace opportunities.

Advertisement

“In the upcoming years, we are expected to provide almost one-sixth of the world's growth. We have the world's largest pool of the youngest workers,” she said, adding that over 23 lakh direct employments have been created by over 2.4 lakh DPIIT-recognized firms, and our startup ecosystem is currently the third largest in the world.

Advertisement

“More than 2,100 of our Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are located outside of major cities. Our digital public infrastructure is now considered a global standard,” said the minister. She noted that every month, UPI processes about 20 billion transactions. For aspirational and enterprising Indians, new opportunities are on the horizon. The obstacles that formerly stood between genius and opportunity are gradually disappearing. The ability to use technology creatively is significantly more important than geography, she said.

According to the finance minister, the current generation is more capable than ever of creating, innovating, and succeeding. Many of the obstacles that entrepreneurs encountered a few decades ago have been eliminated due to easy access to knowledge, resources, technology and top-notch infrastructure.

Advertisement

She highlighted that formalization, digitization, regulatory changes, and infrastructural expenditures have helped firms launch, run, and grow. As a result, the government's role has progressively switched from controlling businesses to assisting them.

“The place to be is India. India is the place to do business,” Sitharaman said, outlining the country's friendly administration, tax stability, and policy consistency. She urged business owners to venture into cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence applications in food processing, agriculture, and other new industries. Additionally, she pushed companies to prioritize value generation, R&D and intellectual property above valuations alone.