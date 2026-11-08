Indian economy to grow faster, foreign capital returning to markets: NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

By By Saurav Mukherjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): India's economy is expected to grow at a faster pace in the coming year, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a renewed interest from foreign investors in domestic markets, said Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Speaking to ANI at NSE, on the occasion of Muhurat trading and Deepawali, Chauhan noted that India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy globally, backed by a 7.5 per cent year-on-year GDP expansion, with growth expected to accelerate further in the coming year.

"India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy in the world," Chauhan said, highlighting the country's ability to manage fiscal pressures despite global headwinds and volatile crude oil prices.

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"Oil prices have traditionally been a concern for India because we import nearly 85% of the oil we consume. However, India is managing its fiscal deficit remarkably well, supported by strong tax buoyancy. This fiscal strength enables the government to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation, boosting overall investor confidence," he said.

On market liquidity, Chauhan said domestic financial savings had expanded significantly, reaching nearly USD 1.4 trillion annually, making India one of the largest pools of savings globally. He said domestic capital had played an important role in supporting the market and sustaining investments.

He also pointed to a positive shift in foreign investor sentiment ahead of the new Samvat year, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) showing renewed interest in Indian markets.

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"Crucially, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have also started favouring Indian markets again, which serves as a very good omen for the upcoming Samvat year," Chauhan said.

On the exchange's technology initiatives, Chauhan said the NSE had strengthened its technological capabilities and achieved nanosecond-level response times over the past year, positioning it as the fastest exchange in the world.

"More importantly, we are deploying AI to deliver richer information, superior analytics, and better insights to retail participants," he said. "We are announcing major upgrades today to our overall user experience, including enhanced features across our NSE website and mobile app for retail investors."

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Addressing investor safety and financial literacy, Chauhan said the exchange's physical seminars currently reach 10 to 15 lakh investors, while it is expanding its digital outreach to reach a wider audience.

The NSE is using social media, traditional broadcasts and direct-connect programmes to spread financial awareness and educate new market participants about the risks of trading. He urged investors to focus on long-term wealth creation rather than speculative activity.

"Believe in long-term investing rather than short-term tips. Avoid intraday speculative trading or derivative plays without knowing how to manage risk. Stay invested for the long run," Chauhan advised. (ANI)

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