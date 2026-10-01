Indian entrepreneur Sachin Rai participates in delegation engagement at European Parliament

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Indian entrepreneur Sachin Rai was part of an Indian delegation engaged in discussions and interactions around EU-India trade, business and diplomatic engagement at the European Parliament, marking an international chapter in his entrepreneurial journey.

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Rai, who began his business journey with two laptops, has built a venture focused on providing laptops and other technology solutions on a rental basis. The business model caters to individuals, professionals, companies and organisations seeking access to technology without making a large upfront investment.

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His participation in the European Parliament delegation comes against the backdrop of expanding economic and business engagement between India and the European Union.

According to the European Commission, EU-India trade in goods reached approximately €118 billion in 2025. Negotiations for an EU-India Free Trade Agreement were concluded on January 27, 2026, marking a significant development in the economic relationship between the two sides.

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The European Parliament also maintains a dedicated Delegation for Relations with India (D-IN), which facilitates parliamentary engagement between the EU and India. Parliamentary relations between the two sides date back to 1981, while the dedicated India delegation was established in 2007.

Recent EU-India engagement has included discussions around trade, technology, investment and business cooperation, with representatives from government, industry and other stakeholders participating in various forums.

Rai’s participation brought the perspective of an Indian entrepreneur into this broader engagement. His own business journey began with two laptops and subsequently developed around the rental technology model, reflecting the growing range of Indian businesses engaging with international markets and institutions.

For Rai, the European Parliament engagement represents a progression from his early entrepreneurial activities into a wider international business environment.

His journey began with a relatively small technology rental operation and has since included participation in an international delegation at a time when India and the European Union are expanding cooperation across trade, technology and investment.

The engagement at the European Parliament adds an international dimension to Rai’s entrepreneurial journey, while placing his participation within the broader context of India-EU economic and business relations.

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