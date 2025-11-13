Indian Families Chase the Chill with 30% Rise in Cold-Weather Travel Interest This Festive Holiday Season, finds Agoda

South Korea, China, and Austria lead growth in family travel interest for the upcoming winter season

As temperatures drop, Indian families are turning their travel dreams towards frosty escapes. Digital travel platform Agoda’s latest data reveals a 30% year-on-year increase in international family travel interest during the winter season between December 2025 and February 2026, compared to the same period last year.

Agoda’s data reveals that Indian families are increasingly drawn to snow-covered landscapes, festive atmospheres, and cultural winter experiences, with interest spanning both Asia and Europe. Among Asian destinations, South Korea (+226%), China (+105%), and Kazakhstan (+68%) are witnessing the strongest year-on-year growth in travel interest, while Taiwan (+44%) and Japan (+41%) continue to attract steady attention from Indian family travellers.

From South Korea’s ski resorts and K-drama-inspired winter experiences to China’s ice festivals and heritage towns, families are exploring destinations that blend adventure with local culture. Kazakhstan’s scenic mountain landscapes offer nature-led escapes, while Japan appeals with its hot springs and family attractions such as Tokyo Disney Resort and Universal Studios Japan. Taiwan, meanwhile, draws families with its lantern festivals, vibrant night markets, and mix of nature and city escapes, making it an easy, family-friendly winter getaway within Asia.

In Europe, the pattern is similarly positive, with Austria (+82%) leading the charge, followed by Germany (+43%), Finland (+33%), Italy (+27%), and France (+20%). These destinations, known for their Christmas markets, skiing destinations, and winter charm, are emerging as preferred choices for families seeking an authentic seasonal experience.

The growing inclination toward winter travel also indicates a broader evolution in Indian family travel habits where travellers are moving beyond traditional beach vacations to more immersive, seasonal experiences. Improved air connectivity, simplified visa procedures, and a curiosity to discover new destinations are making it easier for families to venture further. Whether soaking in hot springs in Japan, exploring ski towns in Austria, or celebrating the New Year in South Korea, Indian travellers are redefining what winter holidays mean.

Commenting on the data trend, Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, “More Indian families are embracing the joy of travel during the winter months. This trend highlights families’ growing desire for experiences that blend togetherness, cultural discovery, and the festive spirit of the holiday season in cold-weather destinations across Asia and Europe. Agoda continues to make these holidays easier to plan, with a wide range of stays, flights, and activities to ensure every family holiday is magical.”

For families planning their upcoming winter holidays, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.

