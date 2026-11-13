PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 13: Meevaa Foods by Zappfresh, the export-grade vegetarian frozen foods range from Zappfresh, has had its brand identity recognised on Branding Style Guides, an international archive of brand identity systems used by designers, agencies, marketers and design students worldwide. Launched in January 2026 and just ten months into its journey, Meevaa's 68-page brand guidebook has been tagged as a Featured guidebook and has made it to the platform's Most Popular section, a category of only 30 brand guidelines selected from across the world, where it is the only frozen food brand. The platform's wider library holds over 3,500 brand guidelines from around the world.

Guidebook Link

Meevaa Foods on Branding Style Guides: https://brandingstyleguides.com/guide/meevaa-foods/

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Built around the vision of Prreya Agarwal, Director, Meevaa Foods, the guidebook was developed by design studio Studio Modak, working closely with her at every stage. The studio created a complete identity system spanning the brand's personality, visual language, typography, colour palette, illustration style and the rules that keep it consistent across packaging, retail and digital. The Meevaa wordmark, in bold, rounded letterforms and the brand's signature red, carries playful 'bite marks' along its edges, a nod to everyday indulgence that runs through the packaging and the brand line, 'a bite that feels right'.

Prreya Agarwal, Director at Zappfresh, said, "Meevaa started at my own dining table. As a mother of two, I saw how much families wanted clean, wholesome food that did not demand hours in the kitchen, and how few options delivered on both. That is where Meevaa came from, and why it carries the names of my daughters, Meera and Eva. Our goal was never just attractive packaging for frozen foods. We wanted to build a brand with a real personality, one that families could trust, with food made without added preservatives, and with the consistency to grow across categories and markets. Being one of only 30 brands globally in this list, next to names that have been around for decades, tells us the thinking is landing. And we are only ten months in."

The recognition comes as Meevaa's business scales quickly. The brand's heat-and-eat range spans varieties of momos, samosas, spring rolls and other vegetarian snacks, produced in a USFDA-registered facility that is HACCP and BRCGS Food Safety certified and FSSAI licensed. Alongside its online presence, Meevaa is stocked in grocery stores in Bengaluru and is exported to Canada and GCC countries.

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Quick commerce and marketplaces have become central to Meevaa's growth. Built for the way urban India now shops, where a snack craving can be met in minutes, the brand is live on Amazon Now across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, on Blinkit across Delhi NCR, and on the Zappfresh website and app. The impact has been immediate: in October 2026, its first month on Blinkit, Meevaa's net revenue across marketplace and quick-commerce channels grew 108% over September.

Between June and November 2026, Meevaa ran six seasonal and festive campaigns, each pairing a simple offer with a moment customers were already celebrating. The '11:11' sampling drive, marking Zappfresh's 11th year, invited customers to try a Meevaa snack for just ₹11 and brought a wave of first-time customers to the brand, while 'Momo-Dak Moments' for Ganesh Chaturthi became the company's most successful consumer promotion to date. The brand also ran #BehenCode for Raksha Bandhan, a fasting-friendly Navratri push led by its Pearl-Pop Sabudana Tikki, and 'Share the Load' for Diwali, which showed men sharing festive kitchen work.

Meevaa has also stepped off the screen and onto the ground, taking the brand to where Gen Z gathers. It was the Official Fresh and Frozen Food Partner of Rendezvous '26, IIT Delhi's annual cultural festival, and has since set up at many more college festivals and cultural celebrations across Delhi. The response has been overwhelming, with students queuing up at the stalls and the brand quickly becoming a campus favourite, turning first-time tasters into fans who now order Meevaa online.

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Looking ahead, Meevaa is preparing for its next phase of growth. The brand plans to introduce new products to its heat-and-eat range, take its on-ground presence to college and cultural festivals in more cities across India, and expand its quick-commerce footprint towards a pan-India presence. With an identity already earning global recognition and a business that has found its feet in just ten months, Meevaa is set to bring 'a bite that feels right' to many more homes.

About Meevaa Foods

Launched in January 2026, Meevaa Foods is the export-grade vegetarian frozen foods brand from Zappfresh, part of BSE-listed DSM Fresh Foods Limited. Conceptualised by Director of Meevaa Foods, Prreya Agarwal and named after her daughters, Meera and Eva, Meevaa offers a heat-and-eat range of momos, samosas, spring rolls and other vegetarian snacks, made without added preservatives in a USFDA-registered, HACCP and BRCGS Food Safety certified, FSSAI-licensed facility. The brand is available on the Zappfresh website and app, Amazon Now and Blinkit, and in grocery stores in Bengaluru, and is exported to Canada and GCC countries. To know more, visit www.zappfresh.com.

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