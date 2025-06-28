VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: For decades, Indian cuisine abroad has largely been defined by a familiar duo: samosas and butter chicken. But Chef Nazrul Molla, the visionary behind Bangkok's acclaimed Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology, is working relentlessly to change that narrative one regional dish at a time.

"Indian cuisine is as vast and diverse as all of Europe," Molla insists. "It cannot be reduced to just the crowd-pleasers." With menus that feature heritage recipes like Junglee Maas, Bhapa Ilish, and Kathal Kebab, he is taking diners far beyond the comfort zone of tikka masalas and naan. His goal? To reintroduce India to the world--not just through spice, but through story.

Having worked across some of the world's most recognized kitchens, including the Michelin listed Masti in Dubai and Rasoi by Vineet at the Mandarin Oriental in Geneva, Chef Molla brings both international polish and regional depth to his work. He was part of the core teams when Masti earned accolades from Michelin Guide (2022), BBC Good Food Middle East (2019), and Time Out

Dubai across several years for Best Indian Cuisine and Nightlife. He also contributed to Rasoi's Gault Millau 16-point rating proof of his finesse in balancing Indian roots with global refinement.

Now in Bangkok, Chef Molla is using his platform at Charcoal to offer something different: carefully curated tasting menus that spotlight lesser-known Indian dishes. "We serve Meen Moilee from Kerala, Bamboo Shoot Pork from Assam, and Bharli Vangi from Maharashtra," he explains. "Each dish has a history, a region, and a rhythm that speaks to something deeper than just flavor."

Molla's approach is rooted in authenticity but presented with sophistication. Open-fire tandoori cooking meets minimalist, elegant plating. "The tandoor is not just a tool it's a storyteller," he says. "Through it, we pass on centuries of Indian culinary heritage."

Beyond his own cooking, Chef Molla takes mentorship seriously. Whether he's training young chefs in traditional techniques or encouraging them to explore lesser-known regional cuisines, he sees every kitchen moment as a teaching opportunity. "Hands-on learning is key. Our food carries memories, and it's our duty to preserve and evolve it."

When asked what drives his creativity, he credits the unsung kitchens of India. "From the vegetarian thalis of Gujarat to the meat curries of Nagaland, every region has a wealth of stories waiting to be told through food."

Looking ahead, he's working on immersive dining formats chef's table experiences, kitchen-led storytelling, and pop-up menus that explore forgotten Indian recipes. "It's time the world saw Indian food not just as flavorful, but also as philosophical, artistic, and deeply regional," he says.

As Chef Nazrul Molla continues to earn global recognition, what sets him apart is not just his culinary talent, but his unwavering dedication to reshaping how Indian cuisine is perceived, plated, and remembered.

