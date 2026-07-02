Indian Food-Tech Startup Easy Cater to Launch Nationwide Hyperlocal Delivery Platform Promising Transparency

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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 2: Easy Cater, a disruptive Indian food-tech startup, today officially announced the rollout of its nationwide hyperlocal food delivery platform, using Vadodara as its initial lighthouse market. Activated since June 17, 2026, the platform has achieved rapid consumer adoption, securing over 33,500 downloads within its first few weeks. Building on this explosive early momentum, the company has actively commenced restaurant partner onboarding across Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, and Nagpur as part of its broader mission to serve India's fast-growing Tier 1 and Tier 2 hubs.

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Easy Cater enters the market with a bold mission: to fix the broken economics of India's food delivery ecosystem, where restaurants face unsustainable margin pressure, and customers unknowingly pay inflated, hidden markups. By contrast, Easy Cater offers a transparent, commission-light alternative engineered to drive significantly higher profitability to restaurant partners compared to legacy food delivery aggregators. Its fair-pricing architecture eliminates heavy platform commissions, enabling restaurant partners to maintain fair online pricing and pass direct savings to consumers.

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While dominant legacy platforms have historically concentrated their infrastructure in primary tier-1 mega-metros, emerging hubs and regional centers have quietly become the primary engine of India's next food delivery evolution. According to industry research, these high-growth markets already account for nearly 48% of all food delivery orders by volume in India, with the total market projected to grow to USD $270 billion by 2034.

Central to Easy Cater's hyperlocal strategy is a suite of culturally rooted, community-centric app features designed to showcase the true culinary fabric of each city:

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- Local Legends: A dedicated in-app space honoring generational culinary pioneers--the iconic, long-established brick-and-mortar institutions that built the foundation of the city's food culture over decades.

- Street Food: A specialized portal that integrates local street vendors into the formal digital economy, offering users direct access to beloved roadside flavors with aggregator convenience.

- Value Picks: A budget-conscious curation showcasing pocket-friendly meal options and food items ranging strictly from ₹25 to ₹150, maximizing affordability for everyday dining.

- Women Owned: A powerful initiative featuring culinary businesses exclusively owned by women, bridging the spectrum from formal dine-in restaurants to neighborhood street food stalls.

- Flavor 52: A weekly discovery engine that curates and showcases a brand-new taste profile or unique culinary flavor every single week, keeping the dining experience dynamic.

With over 1,000 restaurant partners already onboarded in its initial market, the platform has successfully united celebrated culinary institutions under a homegrown digital framework. Additionally, the app features a culturally rooted "Homegrown Interface" and a Diamond Loyalty Programme that rewards users with 1 point per Rupee spent.

"Our goal wasn't just to build another delivery app; we built a transparent food commerce ecosystem," said Nimish Kadakia, Chief Technology Officer of Easy Cater. "By keeping our technology lean and our merchant tools powerful, we're able to eliminate hidden fees and maximize bottom-line returns for our restaurant partners. Every feature of Easy Cater, from the fair-pricing architecture to our curated 'Flavor 52' engine, is designed to prove that world-class technology can truly serve the local community and empower local businesses."

Rather than attempting an unsustainable blanket launch, Easy Cater is executing a deliberate, city-by-city playbook, deeply embedding itself into the hyperlocal depth of each market before expanding to the next. The platform is fully optimised for modern consumers and is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

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