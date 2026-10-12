Indian Gen Z Places Family Time Above All, with 84% Calling it Very Important

London, United Kingdom (NewsVoir)

The Family First Global Survey, an initiative by global education pioneer Sunny Varkey, reveals Indian families place exceptionally high value on spending time together across generations – while also facing significant pressures that make that harder to achieve. The Family First Global Survey found that 84% of Indian Gen Z say spending time with their family is very important – the highest percentage of all countries surveyed.

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Sunny Varkey, Founder of Family First and the Varkey Foundation

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That strong emphasis on family bonding extends across generations. Seventy-six per cent of children say they would like to spend more time with their grandparents – the highest percentage globally – while 85% of parents say they spend time with their own parents at least once a week, and 65% say they do so every day, both the highest percentages of all countries surveyed. Yet despite this strong commitment to family life, only 22% of Indian children say they are satisfied with the amount of quality family time they have – the lowest percentage of all countries surveyed.

The findings come from the world’s first global intergenerational study of family bonding, surveying children, parents, Gen Z, and grandparents. It features the world’s first Family Bonding Index, which assigns countries a score based on the strength of family connections.

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Family First is a global movement launched by the Varkey Foundation to strengthen intergenerational bonds between children, parents and grandparents, with the aim of building stronger communities across generations.

Launched by Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education, the movement reflects a longstanding commitment to fostering strong family values and encouraging greater support between children and parents, contributing to healthier and longer lives. It is rooted in the belief that education goes far beyond academic achievement – it shapes values and develops not only students, but future parents, future leaders, and stronger societies.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of Family First and the Varkey Foundation, said, “This landmark report clearly show that family bonds are under strain. Economic pressures, conflict, geographical distance and technological change all make it harder for families to spend meaningful time together. Across many societies, this is contributing to weaker intergenerational relationships, greater loneliness among older people and less time shared between children, parents and grandparents. Yet the family remains the most fundamental building block of every community, making it more important than ever to understand, protect and strengthen these relationships.”

Family remains central across generations

Family life remains deeply embedded in everyday life for many Indian households.

Eighty-one per cent of parents say that during a typical family meal, “everyone is talking together” – the second highest percentage of all countries surveyed after France (84%).

Seventy-nine per cent of grandparents say they often spend meaningful time with their families – the third highest percentage globally after Argentina (83%) and Brazil (80%).

Forty-one per cent of grandparents say their family typically spends 11 hours or more a week enjoying quality time together – the highest percentage of all countries surveyed.

Grandparents also remain closely integrated into family life. Seventy-six per cent live with their family – the second highest percentage globally after Malaysia (78%) – while 65% say they see their grandchildren in person every day, the second highest percentage after Malaysia (68%).

Seventy per cent say spending more time with their grandchildren would make a big difference to their happiness – the highest percentage of all countries surveyed.

Busy schedules and competing demands are putting pressure on family time

Despite that strong emphasis on family connection, competing demands appear to be putting pressure on time together.

Twenty-nine per cent of children say their parents are too busy to spend time with them – the highest percentage of all countries surveyed.

Forty-three per cent say homework or studying is what most often prevents them from spending more time bonding as a family – the joint second highest percentage globally after Kenya.

Twenty-three per cent say school, activities or expectations take time away from family life “a lot” or “all the time” – the second highest percentage of all countries surveyed after the UAE (27%).

Parents and grandparents also identify children’s schedules as a major challenge. Forty-four per cent of parents and 54% of grandparents say children’s schedules are what most often prevent them from spending more time bonding as a family – the highest percentages of all countries surveyed on both measures.

Even so, 60% of children say their family often makes time for each other despite busy schedules – the second highest percentage globally after Nigeria (81%).

Screens are a growing source of concern

Digital devices have emerged as a major source of concern across generations.

Seventy per cent of parents say screen time and digital devices have harmed their family’s opportunity to bond – the second highest percentage of all countries surveyed after Brazil (74%).

Among grandparents, 60% say the same – the fourth highest percentage globally after Brazil (71%), Malaysia (71%) and the UAE (66%).

Forty-five per cent of children say screen time is what most often prevents them from spending more time bonding as a family – the third highest percentage of all countries surveyed after Sweden (51%) and Malaysia (50%).

Forty-seven per cent say screens have done more harm than good to their family life – the third highest percentage globally after the UAE (52%) and Sweden (49%).

Seventy-four per cent of grandparents believe children today are being raised more by screens than family – the third highest percentage of all countries surveyed.

Children feel supported, but pressure remains high

Children report strong emotional awareness from parents, even alongside time pressures.

Fifty-nine per cent say their parent or parents always notice when they are upset or struggling – the joint highest percentage of all countries surveyed alongside Nigeria.

Parents also appear highly engaged in children’s education. Twenty-nine per cent say they help their children with homework for more than seven hours a week – the second highest percentage globally after Nigeria (30%).

Wider systems are seen as supportive

Compared with many other countries, Indian families are relatively positive about how wider systems support family life. Eighty per cent of parents say societal systems such as work, school and technology support family life – the second highest percentage of all countries surveyed after Nigeria (81%). Among grandparents, that rises to 82% – the highest percentage globally.

Thirty-eight per cent of parents and 37% of grandparents say government policies on stronger guidance or limits on children’s screen use and online safety would help their families spend more quality time together – the highest percentages of all countries surveyed.

The Family First Global Survey 2026: www.varkeyfoundation.org/family-first.

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