Indian Gen Z Places Greater Emphasis on Quality, Trust and Financial Independence: Study

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: Indian Gen Z is showing changing preferences around consumption, technology, family independence and careers, with quality and brand trust emerging as key considerations in purchasing decisions, according to a new four-part research series by Saarva and Synthetic-People.

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Titled The New Indian Gen Z, the study examines the behaviour and preferences of urban Indian Gen Z through a combination of behavioural research, qualitative interactions and a quantitative survey of 5,100 modelled respondents aged 18–27.

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According to the study, 50 per cent of respondents cited product quality as a reason to pay a premium, while 29 per cent cited trust in a brand. Status was cited by 5.8 per cent of respondents as a reason for paying more.

The research also examined Gen Z's relationship with artificial intelligence. It found that 64 per cent of respondents regularly use AI tools, while around 24 per cent said they fully trust AI-generated outputs. Around 40 per cent said they use AI while independently verifying the information produced.

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The study further looked at independence and family relationships. It reported that 73.8 per cent of respondents want greater independence from their families, while 60.9 per cent said financial dependence, rather than family instructions, limits their choices. The research said the desire for greater independence remained broadly similar among respondents who had already moved out of their family homes.

Career preferences were another focus of the study. It found that 53 per cent of respondents either have or are pursuing a side hustle, while 13 per cent said they prefer a single, secure career.

The research series comprises four editions covering identity and belonging, technology and digital wellbeing, money and consumption, and work, learning and independence.

The first edition, The In-Between Generation, examines identity, belonging, success and family relationships. The second, Always On, Carefully Connected, focuses on technology, AI usage, trust and digital wellbeing. The third, Every Rupee Has a Job, explores money, consumption and financial decision-making. The fourth, No Single Track, examines careers, learning, side hustles and financial independence.

Ankur Nagar, Founder of Saarva, said the findings indicate that Gen Z's choices are increasingly shaped by factors such as quality, verification, financial confidence and flexibility.

"The findings point to a generation making decisions through a combination of trust, verification and personal priorities. Across consumption, technology, family and careers, the research indicates that young Indians are reassessing established patterns while continuing to value security and connection," Nagar said.

Methodology

The research was conducted in five stages, including behavioural signal mapping across 115,798 consumer transactions on more than 30 platforms, contextual analysis of over 200 conversation threads and 68 curated knowledge sources, clustering into seven behavioural personas, seven qualitative interviews and a quantitative survey of 5,100 modelled urban Indian Gen Z respondents.

The survey covered respondents across metro, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

The four editions of The New Indian Gen Z are available through Saarva. Further information and access to the report can be requested through the company's website.

About Saarva

Saarva is a consumer insights, market research, brand strategy and growth consulting firm working across sectors including FMCG, retail, BFSI, healthcare, technology and startups.

About Synthetic-People

Synthetic-People is a behaviour-led consumer intelligence platform focused on behavioural personas and consumer decision-making across different contexts.

For more information: https://wearesaarva.com/

https://synthetic-people.ai/

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