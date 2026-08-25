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Home / Business / Indian Gen Zs drive homestay growth as earnings rise over 60% YoY in H1 2026: Airbnb

Indian Gen Zs drive homestay growth as earnings rise over 60% YoY in H1 2026: Airbnb

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ANI
Updated At : 06:43 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Nearly two in five new Airbnb hosts in India are Gen Z, aged between 18 and 29 years, while host earnings from this demographic surged over 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the first half of 2026, according to an Airbnb report.

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The figures show that the overall number of Gen Z hosts across the country expanded by nearly 40 per cent year-on-year in the first six months of the year, pointing to a broader shift where younger Indians increasingly participate as accommodation providers alongside their travel pursuits.

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Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Country Head, Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, noted that young Indians are broadening their role in the hospitality sector.

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"India's Gen Z is redefining what it means to participate in travel - not just as travellers, but increasingly as hosts and entrepreneurs," Bajaj said.

"We're seeing young Indians open their doors to travellers, share their local knowledge and create new opportunities for themselves through hosting on Airbnb. It's exciting to see this generation bringing its creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and distinctly local perspective to Airbnb's host community," he added.

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The data outlines significant growth across urban hubs as well as smaller regional markets. Metropolises and urban centres registering sharp expansions include Bangalore, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Noida.

Indore recorded the steepest surge among urban locations, climbing by over 120 per cent YoY. Emerging host bases were also recorded in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Mathura, and Dehradun.

The report highlighted that service benchmarks remain consistent despite the influx of new hosts, with nearly one in seven Gen Z hosts in India securing Superhost status on the platform.

Geographically, non-metro destinations observed substantial traction. Rural locations witnessed a 60 per cent YoY rise in Gen Z hosts, while low-density urban locations recorded growth of nearly 70 per cent, widening accommodation options beyond conventional tourist routes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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