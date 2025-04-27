DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Indian goods worth over USD 10 billion reach pakistan via third-country routes: GTRI

Indian goods worth over USD 10 billion reach pakistan via third-country routes: GTRI

Indian goods worth over USD 10 billion reach Pakistan via third-country trade routes, according to the estimates of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:01 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Indian goods worth over USD 10 billion reach Pakistan via third-country trade routes, according to the estimates of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

In the wake of trade restrictions arising following the dastardly April 22 terror attacks in Pahalgam, GTRI said in a note that some firms are using ports like Dubai, Singapore, and Colombo to send Indian goods to Pakistan, allowing Indian products to reach Pakistan despite trade restrictions.

"GTRI estimates India's Goods worth over USD 10 billion reach Pakistan via this route, annually," the note added.

Advertisement

Explaining the creative ways adopted by the exporters, the GTRI added that Indian firms send goods to these ports, where an independent firm offloads and keeps the products in bonded warehouses at the port--places where goods can be stored without paying duties while in transit.

"In the bonded warehouse, the labels and documents are modified to show a different country of origin. For example, Indian-made goods may be relabelled as "Made in UAE". After this change, they are shipped to countries like Pakistan, where direct trade with India is not allowed," the note added.

Advertisement

This method helps firms to bypass India-Pakistan trade restrictions and sell at higher prices using the third-country route and avoid scrutiny since the trade appears to come from other countries.

For example, a firm exports auto parts from India to Dubai, worth USD 100,000. After relabelling them as UAE products, they are sent to Pakistan at USD 130,000. This higher price covers storage, paperwork, and access to a closed market.

"While this transshipment model isn't always illegal, it sits in a grey zone. It shows how businesses find creative ways to keep trade going--often faster than governments can react," the note added.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian government has announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

The tension between both countries is likely to have a long-lasting impact on trade activities.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper