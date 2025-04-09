Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) Successfully Organized Delhi Creative Artists Summit

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) successfully organized the Delhi Creative Artists Summit, where renowned dancer Terence Lewis, who has served as a judge on popular shows like Dance India Dance, Nach Baliye, and India's Greatest Dancer, and choreographed the critically acclaimed film Lagaan, shared his insights. Lewis stated that live stage performances are far more thrilling than film choreography. On stage, performers have the freedom to fully showcase their talent, whereas in films, choreography is often designed to accommodate the abilities of the actor or actress, which limits the opportunity for innovation. Lewis made these remarks during an interaction with the media at the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) in New Delhi.

IICS hosted the Delhi Creative Artists Summit, a two-day event held on March 28 and 29, featuring prominent personalities such as Dr. Terence Lewis and musician, lyricist, and singer Hanif Sheikh.

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), also known as Bhartiya Rachanatmak Koushal Sansthan in Hindi, is an institution affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and operated by the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), which is funded by NSDC and operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Recently, IICS organized the Delhi Creators Summit and has now launched the Delhi Creative Artists Summit as part of its mission to bring together industry leaders from the media sector and aspiring artists for collaboration and innovation.

The summit provided a platform for key figures from the film, television, music, and media industries to engage with one another. On the first day of the event, March 28, internationally renowned choreographer and dance teacher Dr. Terence Lewis led an interactive session. He answered participants' questions in a straightforward manner, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and turn them into reality. Lewis is also a member of the Governing Council of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council.

On March 29, renowned music director, composer, and lyricist Hanif Sheikh engaged with participants in an insightful interactive session, where he delved into the nuances of music. Additionally, Dimpy Mishra, Head of the Department of the School of Performing Arts and Media Management at IICS, conducted an acting workshop, which was met with great enthusiasm from the participants.

This summit was open to all interested individuals, offering a unique opportunity to engage in workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. These sessions were carefully crafted to equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in creative fields.

During the event, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Managing Director of NSDC International, emphasized that the goal of IICS is to contribute to the 'Skill India' initiative by unlocking the hidden creative talents of youth across the nation. He also announced plans for IICS to expand with branches in various regions of the country, providing young people from areas far from the capital an opportunity to showcase their talents on both national and international platforms.

Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), spoke at the event, saying, "At the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), we are committed to nurturing creativity and providing our students with direct access to industry leaders. The Delhi Creative Artists Summit reflects our mission to bridge the gap between aspiring artists and established professionals. Our goal is to foster an environment where knowledge and experience are shared openly."

Dr. Soni also shared that IICS will soon be open to the public, inviting everyone to experience its state-of-the-art facilities. "Registrations are now open for anyone looking to transform their skills into success," he added.

About the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS):

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) is a leading institution dedicated to shaping the next generation of creators, leaders, and entrepreneurs in the media, entertainment, and creative industries. With cutting-edge infrastructure, world-class industry mentors, and programs aligned with industry standards, IICS is committed to preparing students for success in today's dynamic world. The institute nurtures talent and sets new benchmarks in professional training for the media and entertainment sector, ensuring that every student is equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to thrive.

Filmmaker and Chief Mentor of IICS, Ketaki Pandit, emphasized, "We are dedicated to honing the skills of every student at the institute to help them achieve their dreams. They can connect with us through our website at www.iicsindia.org."

