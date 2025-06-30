Indian Luxury in Full Bloom: Radico Khaitan Unveils 'Celebrate India' Zone at Ospree - Mumbai Airport Duty Free

Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum makes its global travel retail debut NEW DELHI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the timeless artistry of Rampur to the golden sands of Jaisalmer, India's most celebrated luxury spirits are now available at Ospree - Mumbai Airport Duty Free. Radico Khaitan Ltd, one of the leading homegrown alco-bev company, has unveiled an incredible new experience zone that celebrates India, bringing together a showcase of its most iconic spirits, vibrant cultural storytelling, and the global duty-free debut of Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum.

This curated experience features some of the company's most awarded and globally loved brands, including Rampur Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Jugalbandi, Rampur Barrel Blush, Sangam World Malt, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, along with the much-awaited Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum.

Located in the main departure area at Ospree, this immersive and thoughtfully curated space brings together heritage, storytelling, and craftsmanship in perfect harmony. Elements like live pottery painting and a striking life-sized camel installation beautifully captures the spirit and the soul of India.

The grand unveiling of the 'Liquid on Lips' experience at Common House was nothing short of spectacular. To mark the occasion, guests were treated to handcrafted mango kulfis served in bespoke Rampur-branded kulhads/clay mugs, marrying nostalgia with luxury. These artisanal clay mugs, crafted and painted on-site, were elegantly packaged as souvenirs. Over the next month, the space has been transformed into an interactive tasting zone, where curious sippers can dive into detailed guided tastings led by knowledgeable brand ambassadors. Each sip is enriched with provenance stories, nuanced tasting notes, and curated food pairings, making it more than a drink.

Sanjeev Banga, President International Business at Radico Khaitan Ltd., said "Global travel retail is a powerful platform for international visibility and brand-building, especially at high-footfall hubs like Ospree Duty Free. By introducing our brands here, we are bringing our most loved and globally admired spirits closer to international flyers. What we are seeing across global markets is more than just a growing demand, it's a real appreciation for the craft and story behind these Indian spirits. Showcasing them at Mumbai allows us to connect with a wider audience that values authenticity and excellence." Kunal Madan, Senior Vice President International Business at Radico Khaitan Ltd., added "We have blended craftsmanship with cultural flair. With Kohinoor Reserve making its global debut here, and some of our most admired brands coming together in one zone, we are proud to raise the bar for how Indian spirits are experienced and appreciated. Through this curated experience, we are inviting the consumers to engage with the spirit of India in an entirely new way, with every sip, every story, and every detail which is designed to spark wonder." Radico's luxury and premium portfolio has steadily gained global popularity, supported by growing demand in international markets. In FY2025, Radico Khaitan reported INR 340 crores in revenue from luxury and semi-luxury category brands, with a target of INR 500 crores in the coming fiscal year, reflecting strong investor confidence in company's luxury brand Rampur, Sangam and Jaisalmer.

With this, Radico Khaitan continues its journey of taking Indian spirits to the world. The company is committed to creating more such experiences at international airports, allowing travellers to discover and connect with India's finest craft in meaningful and memorable ways Radico Khaitan Limited at a Glance: Radico Khaitan Limited ("Radico Khaitan" or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky. Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically.

The Company's brand portfolio includes Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies, Sangam World Malt Whisky, Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum, Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky, Morpheus and Morpheus Blue Brandy, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka, Magic Moments Verve Vodka, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka (Gold & Silver), 1965 The Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum and Lemon Dash Premium Flavored Rum, After Dark Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy.

Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has distilleries situated in Rampur, Sitapur and Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The Company has a total owned capacity of 320 million litres and operates 43 bottling units (5 owned, 29 contract and 9 royalty bottling units). It is also one of the largest exporters of Alcoholic beverages from India, with brands available in over 102 countries.

About Ospree Duty Free Ospree Duty Free, previously Mumbai Duty Free, is a flagship brand under Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited (MTRPL), India's largest duty-free retail operator. Present in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram, Ospree Duty Free is a trusted hub for luxury shopping and exclusive offers across travel retail categories.

