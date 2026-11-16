Indian markets attractive for long-term investors on strong earnings, valuations: Kotak Neo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian equity markets remain attractive for medium-to-long-term investors, supported by strong corporate earnings and reasonable valuations, despite near-term volatility and macroeconomic concerns, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, in an interaction with ANI on Monday.

Commenting on the Nifty's consolidation around the 25,150–25,300 range, Chouhan said the recent pause in the market was a healthy development after a sustained rally.

"No doubt that it has been consolidating for the last three or four days, but I can say it's a healthier formation for the market, and whenever we see such a type of uninterrupted rally, we see some consolidation, and again later the market starts resuming its previous trend," he said.

Chouhan said corporate earnings in the second quarter were better than those reported in Q1 and Q4 of FY26, making current valuations attractive. The market is trading at around 18 times FY28 earnings estimates and 16 times FY29 estimates, he added.

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On the technical front, he identified 25,000 and 24,800 as key support levels for the Nifty. He said developments around artificial intelligence-related businesses and speeches by US Federal Reserve officials could trigger volatility in the near term.

However, he sees any market correction as an opportunity for investors.

"If there is any correction, I think it will be an opportunity for investors to invest in the market," Chouhan said.

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He identified capital markets, private banking and pharmaceutical stocks as sectors showing strength.

On the economic front, Chouhan said elevated inflation and the widening trade deficit remain near-term concerns. India's CPI inflation stood at 6.09 per cent, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, while the trade deficit was recorded at USD 39.88 billion.

He attributed the rise in inflation to higher food and vegetable prices, crude oil costs and drought-related risks. However, he expects easing geopolitical tensions, including reduced friction between the US and Iran, to provide some relief to crude oil prices.

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"In the near term, yes, there is like a worrisome situation, but in the medium term, I don't think that it is going to impact heavily on our economy," he said.

On foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, Chouhan said the strong inflows witnessed in November, including nearly Rs 84,000 crore and USD 8 billion over 10 days, may not continue at the same pace.

However, he expects inflows of around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore to remain possible, supported by strong corporate earnings, measures to stabilise the rupee, expectations from the upcoming Q3 results and discussions around long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax ahead of the Budget.

Chouhan also noted that mid- and small-cap stocks have witnessed profit-booking after their strong rally between April and August. Investors are gradually shifting towards large-cap stocks, where valuations appear more attractive.

Advising investors on portfolio allocation, he said, "We can keep nearly 70% sort of investments in large-cap or nearly 20% for mid and small and 10% we can allocate to bullions."

On the rupee's recent depreciation from 94 to 94.75 against the US dollar, Chouhan attributed the weakness to rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar index, which stood at 103.

He described the currency movement as a short-term phenomenon and projected the rupee to trade in the range of 93 to 96 in the medium term. (ANI)

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