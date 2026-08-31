Indian Medical Association and SNS Institutions set two Elite World Records in BLS and Child Safety Awareness

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Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31: The Indian Medical Association (Coimbatore Branch), in association with SNS Institutions, Ponnammal Duraiswamy Eye Hospital and Sre Iswarrya Hospital, has achieved two Elite World Records for conducting large-scale awareness and training programmes in Basic Life Support (BLS) and Personal Safety and Child Protection Awareness at a single venue in Coimbatore.

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The achievements were certified by Elite World Records under the categories "Most Participants in a Basic Life Support Training Session at a Single Venue" and "Most Participants in a Personal Safety and Child Protection Awareness Programme at a Single Venue", with a total qualified participation of 2,074 participants, after deducting 175 participants from the crowd of 2,249 participants. The event was held on August 27, 2026 from 08.50 am to 04.05 pm at SNS Institutions. The landmark initiative brought together students, educators, healthcare professionals and members of the community with the objective of creating greater awareness, preparedness and practical skills in two vital areas, saving human lives during emergencies and promoting personal and child safety.

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Dr. Koshal Ram Balasubramanian, President, Indian Medical Association, Coimbatore; Dr. Nalin S. N. S, Secretary and Trustee, SNS Group of Institutions; Dr. D. Parameswaran, Honorary Secretary, Indian Medical Association (Coimbatore Branch); Dr. Anusha Koshal Ram, Chairman, Women Doctors Wing, Indian Medical Association (Coimbatore Branch); and Dr. S. Sathesh Kumar, Principal, SNS College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, played a pivotal role in organising the event.

The event was graced by Dr. A. K. Ravikumar, President Elect - 2026, IMA TNSB and Past National Chairman, Hospital Board of India as the Chief Guest, while Dr. Karthick Prabhu S, Immediate Past State Secretary, IMA TNSB and Past NHB Chairman, IMA TNSB, and Dr. C. P. Shanmuga Sundaram, West Zone Vice President, IMA Tamil Nadu graced the event as the Guest of Honours.

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The Basic Life Support training programme, led by 14 experienced doctors from the Indian Medical Association as pilot trainers, equipped participants with practical skills for medical emergencies. Through theoretical sessions, live demonstrations, and hands-on practice, trainees learned CPR, mouth-to-mouth rescue breathing, choking management, and emergency recognition and response. Organisers stressed that such training enables ordinary citizens to act as effective first responders, since prompt action in the critical first minutes of an emergency can often save lives.

Alongside this, the Personal Safety and Child Protection Awareness Programme tackled issues of abuse prevention, recognising unsafe situations, and timely reporting. Through expert-led sessions and interactive activities, participants learned to identify warning signs and respond responsibly to safety concerns, reinforcing that awareness and early intervention are vital to building safer institutions and communities.

Dr. Koshal Ram Balasubramanian, President, Indian Medical Association, Coimbatore, said that taking basic life-support training to a large number of people was an important public-health initiative. He emphasised that a trained first responder could play a crucial role during the critical period before professional medical assistance became available.

Dr. Nalin S. N. S, Secretary and Trustee, SNS Group of Institutions, said that the initiative reflected the institution's commitment to developing socially responsible and safety-conscious citizens. He noted that education should extend beyond academic learning and prepare students to respond confidently and responsibly to situations involving human life and safety.

Dr.D.Parameswaran, Honorary Secretary, Indian Medical Association (Coimbatore Branch), stated that the initiative was aimed at creating widespread awareness about the importance of Basic Life Support and equipping the public, particularly students and young people, with essential life-saving skills that can make a critical difference during medical emergencies.

Dr. Anusha Koshal Ram, Chairman, Women Doctors Wing, Indian Medical Association (Coimbatore Branch), highlighted the importance of personal safety and child-protection education. She said that awareness, early recognition of risks and appropriate action were essential for creating safer environments for children and communities.

Dr. S. Sathesh Kumar, Principal, SNS College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, stated that the significance of the twin world records extended beyond the recognition itself. The initiative was aimed at creating a culture of safety, preparedness and social responsibility, while equipping young people with knowledge and confidence to respond appropriately during emergencies.

Kalaivani Vetrivel, Assistant Professor and Industry-Institute Placement Coordinator, SNS College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, along with the team of professors and faculty members of SNS Institutions, made all the necessary arrangements and played a key role in the successful conduct of the event.

The twin achievements were officially certified by Elite World Records, with R. Rakshitha, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator, supervising the documentation and verification process before presenting the official citations. She noted that the achievement was significant for transforming record-breaking participation into meaningful public awareness and practical learning, commending the Indian Medical Association, SNS Institutions, and associated healthcare bodies for mobilising large-scale participation with direct societal impact.

Kavin. S, final year Pharmacy student, said the BLS training boosted his confidence in handling sudden medical emergencies, adding that practical demonstrations of CPR, rescue breathing, and choking management made the concepts easier to grasp and retain. S. Yamuna, third year Pharmacy student, said the personal safety and child-protection session taught her to recognise unsafe situations and respond appropriately, with knowledge she could share with family and community.

Organisers said the twin world records would remind participants that knowledge gains true meaning through action, with citations presented to organisations and representatives marking a milestone for Coimbatore. The achievement reflects the city's growing commitment to public safety, uniting medical expertise with institutional support to empower thousands with life-saving skills. Ultimately, the initiative reinforces that true progress lies in translating knowledge into action, fostering safer, more prepared communities for the future.

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