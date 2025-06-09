DT
Indian oil & gas sector to witness strong growth despite global volatility

Indian oil & gas sector to witness strong growth despite global volatility

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Indian oil and gas sector is likely to see strong growth through the fiscal year 2026 and 2027, despite significant volatility faced by the oil and gas market last month, said a research note by Systematix Institutional Equities.

Advertisement

India's oil & gas sector covered companies are likely to deliver average sales, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 6 per cent, 12.9 per cent, and 13.3 per cent year-on-year for FY26E, and 7.8 per cent, 9 per cent, and 10.1 per cent year-on-year for FY27E, respectively. Systematix suggests that top investment picks include Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), GAIL India Ltd (GAIL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLI).

According to the research, the market suffered from significant volatility with declining crude prices countered by a robust rebound in refining margins.

Advertisement

Last month, Brent crude prices fell by 22.9 per cent year-on-year and 3.8 per cent month-on-month in May 2025, influenced by increased OPEC supply from nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Additionally, Global liquid demand also saw a sharp drop before a slight recovery. The lower crude prices contributed to a decline in US rig counts, reflecting cautious upstream investment.

Contrary to this, the benchmark Gross Refining Margin (GRM) of companies surged by 85 per cent month-on-month and 121 per cent year-on-year, averaging USD 6.4/bbl. This significant improvement stemmed from lower crude input costs and enhanced product cracks across gasoline, gasoil, jet, kero, and naphtha segments, all showing strong month-on-month improvements.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Natural gas prices presented mixed trends. Henry Hub prices in the US corrected sharply by 31.8 per cent since January 2025 due to oversupply and mild weather. Conversely, Asian spot LNG (Japan Korea Marker) prices rose 6.7 per cent year-on-year to USD 11.9/mmbtu, driven by regional demand.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, the aggregate earnings for the oil and gas sector saw a slight year-on-year decline but a sequential increase, with gas and City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies generally reporting revenues above estimates. While EBITDA/scm for CGD companies declined year-on-year, they showed sequential rebounds driven by price hikes and favourable gas price mix. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

