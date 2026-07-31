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Home / Business / Indian Oil posts Q1 net loss of Rs 2,661 crore as higher crude prices hit profitability

Indian Oil posts Q1 net loss of Rs 2,661 crore as higher crude prices hit profitability

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2,661 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 5,689 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as rising crude oil prices following the West Asia conflict weighed on the company's profitability.

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The company, however, reported a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,75,972 crore during the April-June quarter, up from Rs 2,18,608 crore in the same period of FY26.

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In a press release issued on Friday, Indian Oil said, "Decrease in Profitability is mainly on account of rise in crude cost due to West Asia conflict."

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Operationally, the company posted its highest-ever first-quarter crude throughput at 19.165 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 3 per cent from 18.683 MMT in the year-ago period. Refinery capacity utilisation improved to 109.4 per cent from 106.7 per cent a year earlier, while fuel and loss fell to a record low of 8.04 per cent in the post-BS VI era.

Indian Oil's cross-country pipeline network also recorded its highest-ever quarterly throughput at 28.548 MMT, a 9 per cent increase over 26.256 MMT in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company's petroleum sales rose 1 per cent to 22.542 MMT during the quarter. It said its domestic market share increased to 43.1 per cent from 41.5 per cent a year ago, while quarterly sales of petrol (MS) and diesel (HSD) touched record highs of 4.522 MMT and 10.866 MMT, respectively.

Natural gas sales increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 1.873 MMT from 1.685 MMT, while the petrochemicals business reported an improvement in profitability, supported by higher sales of products such as LAB, BA, PTA and butadiene. Gas segment profit also increased significantly during the quarter. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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