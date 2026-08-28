Indian-Origin Prof. Dhruva Kumar Reflects on Glasgow Election, Vows to Continue Public Engagement

Glasgow: Indian-origin academic and politician Prof. Dhruva Kumar has described his recent Glasgow Region election campaign as an important phase of his political journey, reaffirming his commitment to public service and Scotland’s political discourse.

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Born in Bihar, India, Kumar has a professional background spanning academia, trade, media and public affairs. He had earlier contested the **2024 UK Westminster election** and has continued to engage with political and community issues in Scotland.

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During the Glasgow campaign, Kumar focused on NHS services, affordable housing, public investment, social welfare, pensions and management of Scotland’s natural resources. He also made Scottish independence and greater constitutional powers a central part of his political message.

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Although he did not secure a seat under Scotland’s proportional representation system, Kumar said the campaign allowed him to interact with diverse communities, listen to voters and contribute to important policy debates. His campaign also received media attention, including appearances on BBC Scotland.

Kumar has additionally participated in anti-racism and anti-hate campaigns in Glasgow, calling for unity, tolerance and opposition to far-right extremism.

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Looking ahead, Prof. Kumar said he intends to remain active in public life and continue contributing to debates on social welfare, equality, governance and Scotland’s constitutional future.

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