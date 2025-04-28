Indian-origin Youth MP Aryaveer Baljee Joins Hands with MW Eat to Create Sustainable Source of Food Banks

NewsVoir

United Kingdom / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: MW Eat - the restaurant group behind Amaya, Veeraswamy, Chutney Mary and Masala Zone - has launched a charitable partnership with Hampshire's Youth MP Aryaveer Baljee to create a sustainable source of food bank funding through a unique new initiative called Pounds 4 Plates.

Aryaveer is the grandson of Royal Orchid Hotels' Chairman & Managing Director Chander K Baljee and the son of Arjun Baljee, President, Royal Orchid Hotels. Following the success of the pilot Aryaveer has set his sights on India to unravel the unique model with the aim to bring about a change in how food banks are funded. The India project is expected to be called #Paisas4Plates.

From 14th April until 28th April 2025, a voluntary 0.25% service charge will be added to diner bills across MW Eat's restaurants. The proceeds will be donated to The Winchester Beacon, a homelessness and food insecurity charity.

The partnership is a pilot for what Aryaveer Baljee hopes will become a nationwide model for sustainable, low-barrier restaurant-led giving.

"I believe that hospitality is more than a service, but a bridge. It brings people together, creates jobs, uplifts communities, and fosters understanding across cultures. In a divided world, the simple act of welcoming another can be a powerful force for social good. In this case, the industry is helping tackle homelessness, an issue that I pledged to help reduce as part of my manifesto upon election in 2024."

This initiative demonstrates how the hospitality sector can creatively contribute to social causes without disrupting the dining experience.

