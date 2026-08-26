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Home / Business / Indian Panorama International Film Festival showcasing Flower of Life by V. R. Bhagat at 83rd Venice International Film Festival

Indian Panorama International Film Festival showcasing Flower of Life by V. R. Bhagat at 83rd Venice International Film Festival

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PTI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Flower of Life, directed by V. R. Bhagat, is set to Screening at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival under the SUPER SIX Title. The film is produced by Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar and features Piyush Mishra in the cast.

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The Film Story is Set in Mumbai, the heartfelt drama follows three couples from different backgrounds whose lives come together through unexpected encounters, kindness and hope.

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The film is being represented by Bharat International Film Festival Organisation, in association with Indian Panorama International Film Festival Organisation. The SUPER SIX brings together six Indian films for a physical screening at 83rd Venice.

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This Top 6 Film from India is led by Vikrant More, Founder and Organiser of Bharat International Film Festival Organisation and Indian Panorama International Film Festival. Vikrant More is creating History at 83rd Venice international film festival by Physically screening of Top 11 films From India to Venice Italy. He has been working to support and promote Indian filmmakers and give their films opportunities on international platforms.

The Venice screening is a proud moment for Flower of Life, its entire team, and Indian independent cinema.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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