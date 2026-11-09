Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) Introduces Client Portal to Simplify Paid Media Placements and Press Release Distribution

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 9: Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)®, the Kolkata-based digital-first PR and press release distribution brand of Crepo Media founded by Saikat Marik, has launched a client portal for sponsored and paid media placements. A client's communications team can sign in, review the paid options available to it, and put together a buying list without consulting IPRD at each step.

Simplifying Media Buying for Communications Teams

With the launch of the client portal, communications teams can independently explore available paid news media and social media placement options and create their own buying lists through a single platform. This gives clients greater flexibility and visibility when planning sponsored media campaigns, while allowing IPRD to continue managing organic PR campaigns and long-term retainer mandates through its bespoke consultation model.

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The launch separates IPRD's work into two clear routes. Paid placements are now self-served through the portal. Organic campaigns and retainer mandates continue through one-to-one consultation with the IPRD team.

What the Portal Covers: Sponsored and Paid Placements

The portal opens two channels, each set up per client account. The news media channel covers press release distribution through national newswires, along with paid placements in Indian publications and news portals. The second channel, the social media channel, covers sponsored promotions on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and other platforms through branded pages.

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The terms that usually take several emails to settle are stated upfront. Releases intended for distribution through niche-centric, regional and national newswires, available in various packages (SingleWire, MultiWire and DiscoveryWire), can go out the same day (same-day distribution) if submitted by 12 noon. Content is accepted only in its final, publishable form, with different options carrying distinct parameters in terms of SEO value.

International wire releases follow the respective wire's editorial guidelines. Media tracking and estimated reach reports, containing analytics particularly relating to AEO and GEO performance, are also available on request.

What Stays Consultative and Retainer-Based

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Earned coverage and long-term mandates depend on the story, the spokesperson and the timing, so IPRD continues to handle them through its bespoke consultative and retainer model. This covers organic PR and media relations, where coverage is earned on editorial merit and carries no paid link; thought leadership and personal branding for founders and senior leaders; corporate communications, reputation and crisis management; AI search visibility, so a brand is described correctly in AI answers; regional and vernacular media in 11 Indian languages, along with international media outreach; and press conferences, launch events and video distribution.

Founder's Comment

"The portal is built for sponsored and paid placements. A client's communications team can now curate its own buying list without having to consult us at every step. Organic campaigns and retainer mandates are a different kind of work: there, the story and the media approach are shaped with each client, and for those we continue with our bespoke consultation model," said Saikat Marik, Founder and Chief Strategist, Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)®.

Availability

The client portal is live at client.indianprdistribution.com for IPRD clients with paid-placement access. Brands that want to start a campaign, paid or organic, can reach the team at indianprdistribution.com.

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)® is a registered trademark (Trade Mark No. 6150732, Class 35).

About Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)®

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)® is a Kolkata-based digital-first PR and press release distribution brand of Crepo Media, founded by Saikat Marik. It distributes press releases and video news to 2,500+ media outlets, and offers national and international press release distribution, media relations, thought leadership and AI search visibility for clients in India and abroad. IPRD is a registered trademark (Trade Mark No. 6150732, Class 35).

About Crepo Media

Crepo Media is a communications agency offering public relations, media visibility, media advisory and audio-visual storytelling with offices in Kolkata and Wilmington, Delaware. Its brands include Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)® and XYZ Newswire.

Media Contact

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD)®

Email: info@indianprdistribution.com

Phone and WhatsApp: +91 91471 03415

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