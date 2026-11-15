Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Indian products to get preferential access to US market over rival nations: Piyush Goyal

Indian products to get preferential access to US market over rival nations: Piyush Goyal

Both countries aim to finalise first phase of bilateral trade agreement by the end of current financial year; tariff benefit to depend on final structure

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Elsewedy Electric President and CEO Ahmed Elsewedy chair a meeting, in Cairo on Saturday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ ANI Photo)
Advertisement

India and the United States have reached an understanding that Indian products will enjoy preferential access to the American market over those from competing countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

In February, India and the US completed the framework for the initial phase of their bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

The agreement was expected to be signed earlier, but changes in the US tariff environment have led to further discussions on the proposed pact.

“This was previously established by US President Trump and Prime Minister Modi when they declared that we had reached a general framework agreement a few months ago. It was also recognised that India would receive preferential trade access to the US, with lower duties compared to our competitor nations,” Goyal told reporters.

Advertisement

Goyal is in Egypt on a two-day visit to explore ways to enhance trade and investment ties between India and Egypt.

The minister was responding to a question about the US assurance that Indian products would receive preferential access to its market.

A recent statement by an official indicated that the US had assured India of a relative tariff advantage over rival nations under the proposed bilateral trade agreement, with both sides aiming to finalise its initial phase by the end of the current financial year.

Advertisement

“We will need to observe how the tariff structure develops. We aim to finalise the initial tranche by the conclusion of this financial year. Discussions are ongoing for the initial tranche and the wider BTA,” the official said last week.

The extent of the benefit to Indian products, however, will depend on the tariff structure eventually agreed upon.

Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which had formed the basis of the negotiations, the US is exploring alternative mechanisms to establish a new tariff framework using provisions under the Trade Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts