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Home / Business / Indian Railways clears Rs 226 cr upgrade to electronic interlocking at 13 stations in SECR's Raipur Division

Indian Railways clears Rs 226 cr upgrade to electronic interlocking at 13 stations in SECR's Raipur Division

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): In a major step towards modernising signalling infrastructure and enhancing operational safety, Indian Railways has approved the provision of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 13 stations on the Durg-Taroki section of Raipur Division in South East Central Railway (SECR) at a cost of ₹226 crore.

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The project involves replacing the existing Panel Interlocking (PI) system with Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 13 stations, enabling safer, more reliable and technology-driven train operations, the Ministry of Railways said in a release on Wednesday.

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The sanctioned project covers the installation of Electronic Interlocking at the following stations of the Durg-Taroki section of Raipur Division: Marauda (MXA), Risama (RSA), Gundardehi (GDZ), Latabor (LBO), Balod (BXA), Kusumkasa (KYS), Dalli Rajhara (DRZ), Gudum (GUDM), Bhanupratappur (BPTP), Keoti (KETI), Antagarh (AAGH), Taroki (TDOK) and Raipur Store Depot (RSD).

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The transition from Panel Interlocking to Electronic Interlocking will significantly modernise signalling infrastructure on this important section, improving operational flexibility and system reliability.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Electronic Interlocking is a state-of-the-art signalling technology that automates route setting and signalling functions while incorporating advanced safety features. The upgraded system will improve operational efficiency, reduce the possibility of signalling failures and enable faster restoration during disruptions.

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The project will enhance the safety and reliability of train operations, improve punctuality and provide a stronger technological foundation for handling growing passenger and freight traffic on the South East Central Railway network.

The approval is part of Indian Railways' ongoing programme to modernise signalling systems across the national network through advanced technologies, ensuring safer, smarter and more efficient railway operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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