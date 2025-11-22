Indian Railways crosses 1 billion tonne freight loading in 2025-26

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Indian Railways' freight performance continues to strengthen India's economic backbone, with cumulative loading this year crossing the 1-billion-tonne mark--reaching 1020 Million Tonnes (MT) as of November 19, according to an official statement.

This milestone reflects broad-based support from key sectors: coal remains the largest contributor at 505 MT, followed by iron ore (115 MT), cement (92 MT), container traffic (59 MT), pig iron and finished steel (47 MT), fertilisers (42 MT), mineral oil (32 MT), foodgrains (30 MT), raw materials for steel plants (approx. 20 MT), and balance-other-goods (74 MT).

Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand, the Ministry of Railways said in the statement.

Freight loading from April to October further underscores this positive trajectory, reaching 935.1 MT in 2025, up from 906.9 MT in the same period last year, marking healthy year-on-year growth.

This sustained momentum, combined with improved daily loading rates, demonstrates Railways' capacity to support India's industrial expansion and infrastructure development.

Recognising the critical role of cement in India's infrastructure growth, Railways has taken significant steps to optimise this segment's logistics capabilities.

The recent rollout of comprehensive reforms, including the Policy for Bulk Cement Terminals and rationalised rates for bulk cement movement in containers, represents a strategic initiative to modernise cement transportation. These measures aim to increase bulk handling capacity, reduce transit time, and lower logistics costs, directly benefiting both industry players and end consumers while driving greater efficiency across the supply chain. Such targeted interventions catalyse sectoral transformation.

Shifting bulk goods movement to rail yields multiple benefits that extend beyond mere commercial metrics. It reduces carbon footprints, decongests highways, and provides industries, including MSMEs, access to greener logistics solutions. These developments reinforce India's commitment to sustainable growth, aligning freight operations with the nation's journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emission targets and positioning Railways as a catalyst for both economic and environmental progress. (ANI)

