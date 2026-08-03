Indian Railways freight loading rises 9% to 141.3 MT in July 2026

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Indian Railways recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in freight loading in July 2026, handling 141.3 million tonnes compared with 129.7 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year, according to the Ministry of Railways.

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The ministry said the growth reflected sustained demand across key sectors of the economy and continued efforts to improve freight logistics and operational efficiency.

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Loading of major commodities recorded strong growth during the month. Iron ore loading increased 22.2 per cent year-on-year, while fertilizer loading rose 12 per cent. Food grains and coal loading each grew 11.5 per cent, while loading of balance other goods increased 12.1 per cent.

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The rise in coal demand from thermal power plants also led Indian Railways to step up domestic coal supplies to power plants by 20 per cent in July compared with the same month last year. The ministry said the increased movement of key commodities supported industry, agriculture and energy security.

Higher freight volumes also translated into stronger revenue generation. Indian Railways recorded incremental freight revenue of Rs 1,137 crore over July 2025, representing an 8 per cent increase.

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Among zonal railways, East Central Railway and Eastern Railway recorded the highest freight revenue growth at 33 per cent each. West Central Railway reported a 23 per cent increase, while South Eastern Railway registered 10.33 per cent growth.

Passenger traffic also continued to expand during July. Indian Railways carried 63.35 crore passengers during the month, compared with 62.19 crore in July 2025. The ministry said passenger traffic increased across both suburban and non-suburban segments, reflecting growing preference for rail travel.

The latest performance comes as Indian Railways continues to focus on strengthening freight logistics, expanding rail capacity and improving passenger services. The ministry said sustained improvements in operational efficiency, capacity augmentation and customer-centric initiatives would help strengthen the rail network's role in supporting economic growth, energy security and mobility across the country.

The increase in freight movement, particularly of iron ore, coal, fertilizers and food grains, underscores the continued importance of the rail network in transporting critical commodities and supporting industrial and agricultural activity. (ANI)

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