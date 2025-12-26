DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Indian Railways to double train origination capacity of 48 major cities by 2030

Indian Railways to double train origination capacity of 48 major cities by 2030

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): In a major push to meet rapidly growing passenger demand, Indian Railways has announced plans to double the train origination capacity of major cities over the next five years, with the target set for completion by 2030.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to reduce congestion at busy stations, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen nationwide rail connectivity.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Railways has identified 48 major cities under the expansion plan.

Advertisement

"In view of the rapid sustained growth in demand for travel, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needs to be doubled from the current level in the next 5 years. The current infrastructure serving needs to be augmented so as to meet the requirements of upcoming years," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The exercise will be done for both suburban and non-suburban traffic, keeping in view the distinct requirements of both segments. A comprehensive plan of the 48 major cities is under consideration. The plan will include the works planned, proposed, or already sanctioned to achieve the goal of doubling the capacity of handling trains in a time-bound manner, the Railways Ministry said.

Advertisement

These cities include Delhi, Mumbai (CR and WR), Kolkata (including ER, SER and Kolkata Metro), Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Other key cities in the northern and central regions include Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Mathura, Ayodhya, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jammu, and Bareilly.

In the eastern and northeastern parts of India, the cities identified for capacity enhancement include Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Ranchi, Tatanagar, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

The southern and western regions are represented by cities such as Nagpur, Vadodara, Surat, Madgaon, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Mysore, and Coimbatore.

The expansion plan focuses on augmenting existing railway terminals by adding new platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and shunting facilities. In parallel, new coaching terminals will be developed in and around urban areas, along with the creation of advanced maintenance facilities such as mega coaching complexes, the Railways Ministry added.

Indian Railways will also enhance sectional capacity through traffic facility works, signalling upgrades, and multitracking projects to handle the increased number of trains. While planning terminal expansion, nearby stations will be integrated into the capacity-building exercise to ensure balanced development across urban rail networks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts