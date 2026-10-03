VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: Seven years after starting as an experiential marketing agency, One Advertising has become one of India's most disruptive real estate marketing agencies.

Advertisement

One Advertising has spent seven years holding Indian real estate to an international standard. For most of the last decade, Indian real estate marketing has been measured in leads, while developers were measured in inventory.

Advertisement

One Advertising built a business in the gap between them.

The agency, now seven years old, has spent that time arguing a simple and faintly unpopular point: a lead is not a result. The speed at which a tower fills is the only number a developer recognises.

Advertisement

That argument has found an audience. The agency today works with more than 200 developers across India, from Tier-1 markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, to the fast-growing Tier-2 cities where new demand is rising quickly: Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Goa and the Mathura-Vrindavan belt. Campaigns run by its 30-member team have supported thousands of crores in residential, commercial and plotted sales.

One Advertising has started its journey in experiential marketing: launches, site activations, brand experiences built to be walked through rather than scrolled past.

That origin explains more about the company than its media plans do. Before the team learned how a buyer behaves on a feed, it had spent years watching how one behaves in a room: what he asks first, where he hesitates, and which single detail moves him from interest to intent.

When the agency moved into real estate, it carried that offline muscle across rather than replacing it. The result is a firm that treats a hoarding, a site visit, a broker's WhatsApp forward, and a Meta ad as components of the same machine.

The agency's internal shorthand for its model is the performance ecosystem. The logic behind it is unglamorous.

An HNI or UHNI buyer rarely converts from a single advertisement. He sees a project on Instagram, searches the micro-market on Google, reads a forwarded floor plan, hears the name repeated at a channel partner meeting, passes the billboard and site on his commute, and takes a call from a pre-sales desk that already knows which configuration he looked at twice.

Most campaigns occupy two or three of those moments. One Advertising's stated aim is to occupy nearly all of them, and to make every one of them say the same thing.

"You are not trying to catch a buyer at this income level. You are trying to be unavoidable," says Abhinav Sharma, Director at ONE Advertising. "By the time he is ready to transact, the project should already feel like a decision he made months ago."

In practice, that means paid media, search, creative, pre-sales scripting, broker enablement and on-ground activation planned as one unit rather than briefed to four vendors. It is a harder sell at the pitch stage and a considerably easier one at the review.

The shift the agency is pushing is a shift in what gets reported. Lead volume is treated as an input, not an outcome. The numbers that go on the monthly review are site visits held, qualified walk-ins, cost per booking, and, above all, how quickly a phase closes against its original timeline.

That demands access most agencies never ask for: CRM data, pricing movement, customer feedback, competitor absorption in the same micro-market. Campaign creative is then adjusted against what the sales floor is actually hearing, not against what performed last quarter.

For developers used to receiving a dashboard of impressions, the change of posture is the product.

The second half of the agency's thesis is harder to put on a dashboard. A project sells twice, once in the market's mind, and once at the table. Developers who win the first sale negotiate from a different position entirely.

Several of One Advertising's longest engagements have been repositioning exercises rather than launch campaigns: developers with solid product and weak recall, or projects carrying a stalled reputation from an earlier phase. The work there is less about spending and more about what the market repeats when the developer is not in the room.

"We stopped benchmarking our work against what real estate marketing in India looks like," says Chirag Inderjeet Taneja, Director. "We benchmark it against the best work in any category, anywhere, and then we hold the team to that."

Those benchmarks are written into the default scope of every mandate rather than sold as a premium add-on — attribution discipline, media rigour, creative quality. In a category long served by vendors rather than partners, that insistence is the disruption.

The credentials have followed. One Advertising is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Premier Partner, and the firm was conferred the DCIS award for innovation by the Union Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications.

The category is consolidating. Developers who once split work across a creative agency, a media buyer and a digital vendor are moving toward partners who can own the full funnel and be held to a market perception for it. That movement favours firms built the way One Advertising has been built.

The agency is deepening its presence in Tier-2 markets, where supply is growing fastest and marketing sophistication lags furthest behind, and investing in the data layer that connects media spend to CRM outcomes: the part of the stack where most real estate marketing still breaks.

"Real estate developers have never been short of agencies," Mr. Abhinav Sharma says. "They have been short of accountability."

On that question, the Indian market is finally starting to agree.

About One Advertising: One Advertising is a performance marketing agency specialising in real estate, headquartered in Gurugram. Founded seven years ago in experiential marketing, the 30-member firm now builds integrated performance ecosystems for residential, commercial and plotted developments across Tier-1 and Tier-2 India. It is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Premier Partner, and a recipient of the DCIS award for innovation. The firm is led by Directors Abhinav Sharma and Chirag Inderjeet Taneja.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)