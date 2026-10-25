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Home / Business / Indian rice companies eye expansion into UK, European markets amid export growth optimism

Indian rice companies eye expansion into UK, European markets amid export growth optimism

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Indian rice companies are looking to expand their presence in overseas markets, including the United Kingdom and Europe, as exporters see opportunities for growth in international trade.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 in New Delhi, industry representatives highlighted plans to enter new markets, expand their export networks and strengthen India's position in the global rice trade.

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Shashi Shrivastava, Business Head, Hari Bhog Agra Food (HBAF) LLP, said the company is looking to expand into European markets after establishing its presence in the Middle East.

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"We cover the Saudi market, Middle East, Iran, Iraq. Now we are expanding to UK, Europe market. This is our goal," he told ANI.

He said the company has been able to establish its presence in domestic and overseas markets by focusing on product quality, competitive pricing and customer requirements.

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Expressing optimism about the industry's growth prospects, Ashish Nainani, Director, International Sales, Goenka Group of Industries, said India remains a major hub for rice exports, with overseas demand creating opportunities for exporters.

"The progress will be quite good and as you know that India is the major hub for rice and there are many Indians settled abroad who like to have rice. So there is a huge scope and growth in this sector," he said.

Nainani said the group exports non-basmati rice to markets including Europe, the United States, Gulf countries, Singapore and Australia.

Meanwhile, Virender Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Pasand Agro (P) Ltd, said the company is now exploring opportunities to expand beyond its established domestic business.

"Our domestic relations are very good. But now we want to get out a little bit," he said, highlighting the company's plans to explore exports.

He added that the company was meeting international buyers, including those from Dubai and Jeddah, at the exhibition.

The comments reflect growing interest among Indian rice businesses in diversifying their export destinations and using industry platforms to establish new international trade relationships.

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 is being held from October 23 to 25 in New Delhi, bringing together Indian exporters, international buyers and other stakeholders in the global rice trade. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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