Indian rice shipments stuck, traders seek govt help

Mumbai, September 20
At least 20 ships are waiting to load around 6 lakh tonne of rice at Indian ports as New Delhi’s surprise export restrictions have trapped cargoes for nearly a fortnight, forcing sellers to pay demurrage charges, industry officials said.
India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on September 8, as the world’s biggest exporter of the grain tries to boost local supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.
The surprise move trapped cargo that was moved to the ports or was in transit before the government made the announcement, said BV Krishna Rao, president of The Rice Exporters Association. “We have requested the government to provide concession to this transitional cargo as we are paying hefty demurrage charges,” he said.
“When contracts were signed there wasn’t any tax on the exports. Since exports now attract the tax, there is dispute who will pay the tax over the agreed price,” said a Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm. — Reuters
10 lakh tonne stuck
- At least 20 ships are waiting to load around 6 lakh tonne of rice at Indian ports as New Delhi’s surprise export restrictions have trapped cargoes for nearly a fortnight
- Apart from this, a further 4 lakh tonne of rice is stuck at port warehouses and container freight stations
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...