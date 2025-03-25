Indian road network will be better than US in next two years: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, on Tuesday said that in the next two years, the Indian roads will be better than those of the United States.

"I don't think there is any problem in the road sector. The changes this year and next year will be so significant that earlier I used to say our highway road network would match that of the US, but now I say that within two years, our highway network will be even better than the US," he added.

Addressing the Times Drive Auto Summit and Awards 2025, the Union Minister highlighted the recent developments in the sector.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari exuded confidence that India will surpass the US in EV adoption and manufacturing in the next five years.

The Union Minister explained the ministry's works and added that the distance between cities such as Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur, or Bengaluru will drastically reduce.

When asked about Tesla's entry into the country, the Union Minister said, "It is an open market; whoever has the power, come and make it and compete in the prices."

He added that the transport manufacturers in the country are quality-centric rather than cost-centric.

He expressed confidence that the car manufacturers will make good vehicles and offer them at a competitive price.

The Union Minister reiterated his commitment to reducing logistics costs, adding that the cost would be in the single digits, making India competitive with the world.

The country's logistics cost is currently around 14-16 per cent. The Union Minister also revealed that he has set a target to build a 60-kilometer road network every day.

'Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards 2025' The inaugural edition of 'Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards 2025, ' themed 'Driving Tomorrow: Innovation, Sustainability, and the Future of Mobility, ' is a testament to Times Drive's influence in the industry. (ANI)

