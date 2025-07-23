Indian stock market sentiment improves as more stocks move closer to 52-week highs: Report

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The stock market sentiments in the country have shown signs of improvement, with a larger number of stocks now trading closer to their 52-week highs than lows, according to a recent report by PL Capital.

The data highlighted a positive shift in investor outlook and an encouraging trend for broader market participation.

It stated, "Market sentiment has improved - with more stocks closer to 52w Highs than Lows."

According to the report's data, approximately 30 per cent of stocks are now near their 52-week highs, compared to those near their 52-week lows. Although this is still lower than in June last year, the report indicates that the situation has improved from previous lows.

This trend indicates a more optimistic market environment, where more companies are experiencing price gains rather than declines. The overall sentiment appears to have turned more bullish, reflecting improving investor confidence and stronger market performance.

The report also highlighted the rolling return spread between the Nifty 500 equal-weight index and the Nifty 500 index. This spread is rising from a cyclical low, which, according to PL Capital, suggests improving market breadth.

A rising spread means that returns from equal-weighted stocks, where each company has an equal impact on the index, are improving compared to the market-cap-weighted index.

This indicated that gains are not limited to just a few large-cap stocks but are being shared across a broader set of companies. Such a trend can often signal a potential market reversal or a period of consolidation.

The report also tracked one-year return spreads across different investment styles or factors, including value versus quality, small versus large companies, and momentum versus low-volatility stocks.

The data showed that the return spreads between these factors remain narrow, suggesting that no single investment style is dominating the market.

The report stated, "Narrow factor spreads don't indicate any style polarisation, hinting that a balanced, multifactor approach is better suited in consolidating markets."

The report outlined three key observations: improved sentiment with more stocks closer to 52-week highs, broader market participation as reflected by the equal-weight index performance, and narrow factor spread pointing to the need for diversified investment strategies in the current market phase. (ANI)

