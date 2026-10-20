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Home / Business / Indian stock markets closed today for Dussehra, trading to resume on Wednesday

Indian stock markets closed today for Dussehra, trading to resume on Wednesday

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ANI
Updated At : 08:49 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Domestic stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra, with regular trading scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 21.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have included Dussehra in their trading holiday calendars for 2026. Trading in the equity, equity derivatives, currency and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will remain suspended for the day.

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Meanwhile, trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain suspended during the morning session before resuming in the evening, enabling commodity trading to continue later in the day.

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The holiday follows a weak session on Monday, when domestic equities came under selling pressure amid weakness in private bank stocks, corporate earnings that fell short of expectations and rising crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex declined 876.37 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 73,852.90, while the Nifty 50 fell 257.20 points, or 1.11 per cent, to settle at 22,888.95.

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Selling was widespread across sectors, with the Nifty PSU Bank index emerging as the only major sectoral index to end in positive territory, gaining 2.41 per cent. The Nifty IT index fell 1.56 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG index declined 1.40 per cent.

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said weakness in private banks, disappointing earnings relative to expectations and cautious global sentiment had intensified profit-booking. He added that markets could remain volatile as investors track corporate earnings, crude oil prices and currency stability.

Oil prices remain an important factor for market sentiment. Brent crude was trading at USD 109.66 per barrel at the time of filing this report, up 0.10 per cent, keeping concerns over imported inflation and corporate costs in focus.

Investors are expected to monitor corporate earnings, movements in crude oil prices and global market cues when domestic equity trading resumes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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