DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Indian stocks open flat on Wednesday; Sensex, Nifty both marginally up

Indian stocks open flat on Wednesday; Sensex, Nifty both marginally up

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Indian stock benchmarks traded largely steady with upward bias on Wednesday, extending gains for the fifth day, taking positive cues from strong economic fundamentals such as comfortable inflation levels, firm economic growth parameters.

Advertisement

Firm global cues also lent support to the Indian stock indices.

At the time of filing this report, Sensex traded at 82,489.52 points, up 97.80 points or 0.12 per cent, and Nifty traded at 25,135.45 points, up 31.20 points or 0.12 per cent.

Advertisement

Nifty auto, media, oil and gas were the top-moving sectoral indices, while PSU, private bank, and consumer durables slipped.

International gold prices were trading at USD 3,360 per ounce, up 0.5 per cent.

Advertisement

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said "Market is likely to continue in the consolidation range with a slight upward bias."

"Liquidity will support a mild rally. But a strong rally needs earnings support. There are no indications yet about a strong recovery in earnings. This will cap any short-term rally in the market," Vijayakumar added.

Markets are also awaiting for clarity on the US-China deal front, said veteran financial market expert Ajay Bagga.

"US and China agreed to agree on an already agreed trade deal that was discussed at Geneva and discussed again at London and will now be discussed with the respective delegations with Presidents Trump and Xi , who will then discuss it with each other and hopefully reach a consensus on the way ahead. Confusing? You bet. Markets are waiting for clarity," Bagga said.

Indian stock markets outperformed global markets over the past few weeks, as volatility continued to reign in global markets over possible forthcoming US reciprocal tariffs. A comfortable inflation number in India also somewhat supported the domestic equity indices.

In 2024, Sensex and Nifty accumulated a growth of about 9-10 per cent each. In 2023, Sensex and Nifty gained 16-17 per cent, on a cumulative basis. In 2022, they gained a mere 3 per cent each. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts