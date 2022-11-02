Indian techie Krishnan to revamp Twitter

PTI

New York, November 1

Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-American technology executive, is “helping out” Twitter's new owner Elon Musk as he revamps the social media giant following its acquisition by the billionaire entrepreneur.

Krishnan is a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

“Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” Krishnan tweeted.

Prior to joining a16z, Chennai-born Krishnan held numerous senior product roles and most recently, he “led core consumer teams at Twitter where he was responsible for products, including the home timeline, new user experience, search, discovery, and audience growth”, his profile said.