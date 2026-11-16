Indian Travel Demand Stays Resilient Despite Global Uncertainty as Festive Bookings Surge

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: From emerging domestic destinations to international winter escapes, Indian travellers are finding ways to stick to their holiday plans amid high flight fares and hotel rates.

With India’s travel sector gearing up for a peak festive and end-of-year period, Indian travellers have not stopped planning vacations, despite global instability, rising flight fares, and increasing accommodation charges. Whether they are quieter coastal destinations or mountainous getaways or international tourist destinations in Southeast Asia and Central Asia, the Indians are discovering new places, but now with more emphasis on spending wisely.

Current trends in India travel trends of 2026 suggest that the sector is evolving rather than becoming inactive. Travellers are looking for destinations that provide better value for money. They are opting for destinations based on a comparison of costs and distributing their vacations throughout the year rather than planning for one vacation annually.

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According to the reports published by Booking.com, there has been a rise of around 20% in domestic accommodation searches on a year-on-year basis from January to August 2026. In addition, domestic flight searches increased by 25%, and international flight searches increased by 24%. It shows that the interest in travel is high even amid the prevailing uncertainty.

Festive Travel Bookings Rise As Indians Plan Year-End Getaways

The October-December period holds significant importance for the Indian travel industry because it witnesses the festive seasons of Diwali, Christmas, and New Year's Day, when family visits take place along with long weekends and overseas vacations.

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Travel fintech platform Scapia has reported that bookings related to the festive season in the October-December 2026 period have risen three-four times on a year-on-year basis across various segments. The report has also suggested that people have developed greater interest in exploring destinations other than those popular during festivals.

This festive and year-end surge is not confined only to the specific dates of the holiday period. Many travellers are availing of long weekend travel while others are taking advantage of holidays during school and office vacations. The trend of international travel is also being witnessed, with demands exceeding the usual destinations.

Airfares are also an important aspect of travelling during the Diwali travel season and are expected to play an important role for travellers planning to travel. Early booking, fare comparisons, and promotional offers can make all the difference. Akbar Travels is catering to this demand with its Festive Deal Dhamaka, providing up to ₹20,000 OFF on Flight bookings, subject to offer terms.

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The promotion gives travellers another option to consider when arranging festive visits, winter breaks or trips planned around Christmas and New Year.

Rising Airfares In India And Hotel Prices Put Budgets Under Pressure

The continued strength of travel demand comes at a time when the cost of taking a holiday is drawing greater attention. Popular travel routes may be expensive at times of popular dates, while hotel prices will shoot up close to travel date. A report from The Economic Times suggested that the rates of hotels could increase up to 27% after the festival of Diwali. This type of seasonality in pricing can have an impact on the entire trip expenses, especially on those people who plan to visit the destination places with their family and book a number of rooms during school vacations.

The rise in airfares in India and the hotel prices have made people picky about their destination places and the timing of the trips. Some are considering destinations with shorter travel times, while others are choosing fewer nights, comparing different hotel categories or adjusting their departure dates to find better-value options.

Accommodation is an important consideration because a change in nightly rates can significantly affect the final holiday budget. To help customers manage this expense, Akbar Travels’ Festive Deal Dhamaka includes a flat 25% OFF* on Hotel bookings, subject to the offer’s terms and eligibility.

For travellers planning festive breaks, comparing the total cost of a stay rather than just the headline room rate can also help. Location, transport, cancellation policies and included services all influence whether a booking represents good value.

Emerging Travel Destinations In India Attract More Attention

One of the features of the India travel trends 2026 is the increased popularity of destinations other than those well-known for tourists in India. While Goa, Jaipur, Manali and other familiar locations remain popular, travellers are also considering quieter coastal towns, less-crowded hill stations, heritage destinations and wildlife experiences.

Scapia’s festive-season data highlights this shift. According to the platform, bookings for Gokarna increased eightfold year-on-year, while beach and hill-station bookings during Dussehra week each rose 3.5 times. The Andaman Islands also recorded a fivefold increase in October check-ins compared with the previous year.

These numbers show that there is an expansion of destinations for domestic tourism. Destinations like Varkala, Kollam, and Igatpuri provide other possibilities for travellers who want to try something new without visiting the traditional tourist hot spots.

This diversification has implications for the wider Indian travel industry. As more visitors consider destinations outside the traditional circuit, smaller tourism markets may benefit from increased demand for local accommodation, transport, food and experiences.

International Travel Remains Strong Despite Global Uncertainty

Travel outside of India still continues to draw Indian tourists, especially those who are in search of holidays abroad that are not lengthy and do not mean leaving their work behind in order to get a different kind of experience.

Among the popular destinations for Indian holidaymakers are Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore for short-haul holidays, and Sri Lanka and the Maldives for beach holidays. Additionally, Cambodia and other destinations of Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, are increasingly becoming popular amongst those people interested in culture, architecture, scenery, and exotic holidays.

The continued popularity of holidays abroad indicates that international instability has not affected the willingness of Indian consumers to travel abroad. Instead, destination choice and cost have become major issues in making decisions.

The other costs that should be taken into account apart from the cost of air tickets and hotels while making international trips include visa charges, documentation, travel insurance, and even local transportation costs.

In line with its festive promotional activities, Akbar Travels is offering up to 15% OFF on Visa Applications, helping travellers reduce visa-related expenses when planning their international trips.

Shorter Holidays And Flexible Planning Shape Traveller Preferences

The shift in the pattern of festive season travel bookings is also a sign that people are changing the way they utilise their leisure time. Instead of taking a long vacation at once, some travellers are now opting for several shorter vacations during the year.

There is more chance of taking a trip over the weekend as well as during public and festival holidays or even taking a break from work for about two or three days. These holidays can be easier to fit around work commitments and may require less planning than a longer international vacation.

There is also a growing focus on experiences. Travellers are considering food trails, heritage walks, wildlife safaris, scenic journeys and outdoor activities alongside conventional sightseeing. The destination matters, but so does what visitors can do once they arrive.

Being flexible with travel plans becomes particularly helpful when prices are high. Travellers who can adjust their dates, consider alternative airports or even go to destinations not just from major tourist hubs may have many options to consider price-wise.

Different preferences in travel indicate the market where there is more than just destination attractiveness influencing people's choices.

Tour Packages Offer Another Way To Plan Festive Holidays

For travellers who prefer to organise their trips through a single itinerary, tour packages can simplify the process of comparing destinations, accommodation and activities. They can be particularly useful for families, group travellers and those visiting a country for the first time.

A package also gives travellers another way to assess the overall cost of a holiday rather than arranging every element independently. However, inclusions and exclusions should always be checked to understand what the quoted price covers.

Akbar Travels’ Festive Deal Dhamaka includes up to ₹25,000 OFF on Tour Packages, offering customers another option to explore and save when planning domestic or international holidays.

The flight, hotel, visa and tour-package promotions address different stages of travel planning. Travellers can compare the offers relevant to their itineraries and review the applicable conditions before booking.

The Indian Travel Industry Looks Ahead To A Busy Year-End Season

The latest booking trends suggest that Indian travel demand continues to hold up despite higher prices and uncertainty in the global environment. Rising festival bookings, sustained interest in overseas holidays and increasing exploration of emerging domestic destinations all suggest a market adapting to new conditions.

Price is still a major consideration, but not the only one in making decisions. They also want flexibility, easy flight connections, unique experiences and destinations that suit the time they have.

This creates potential for travel companies to serve a broader spectrum of customer requirements, ranging from low-cost weekend getaways to international family vacations and itineraries focused on experiences.

As the festive season rolls on into Christmas and New Year, the combination of strong travel interest and increased focus on value is expected to remain dominant in the market. Soaring costs may start to affect the way Indians plan their holidays, but the sustained interest in new experiences is a sign that travel is still an important priority for many consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the major travel trends in India for 2026?

Indian travellers are exploring new destinations, taking shorter international trips and planning more weekend getaways. Many are also comparing travel costs to make the most of their holiday budgets.

2. Which domestic destinations are becoming popular among Indian travellers?

Gokarna, Varkala, Kollam, Igatpuri and the Andaman Islands are seeing growing interest. These destinations offer quieter beaches, scenic landscapes and a break from crowded tourist spots.

3. Are Indians still travelling internationally despite rising airfares and global uncertainty?

Yes, international holidays remain popular among Indian travellers. Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the Maldives continue to attract visitors, while Central Asian destinations such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also gaining attention.

4. How can travellers save money on festive season bookings?

Booking flights and hotels in advance, comparing prices and keeping travel dates flexible can help reduce expenses. Travellers can also look for festive offers on flights, hotels, visas and holiday packages.

5. Why are weekend getaways becoming popular among Indian travellers?

Weekend trips make it easier to take a break without using too many days off work. They also give travellers more opportunities to explore different places throughout the year instead of planning just one long holiday.

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