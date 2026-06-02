Indian travellers can now make UPI payments at over 4.5 mn merchant outlets in Cambodia: NPCI

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in partnership with ACLEDA Bank Plc., has launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance in Cambodia through KHQR, the country's national QR code system.

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The launch was formally announced at a ceremony in Phnom Penh attended by National Bank of Cambodia Governor Chea Serey and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India. The event marked the first phase of the cross-border QR payment linkage between India and Cambodia.

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With the rollout, Indian users can make QR-based payments using their UPI-enabled applications by scanning Bakong's KHQR codes at more than 4.5 million merchant outlets across Cambodia, including tourist attractions, restaurants, retail stores and other establishments.

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According to the announcement, the next phase will enable Cambodian visitors to make payments at millions of UPI QR-enabled merchant locations across India using their Cambodian banking and payment applications, creating a two-way interoperable payment corridor between the two countries.

The initiative is expected to facilitate real-time and interoperable digital transactions while improving payment efficiency between India and Cambodia.

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Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO, NPCI International, said, "At NPCI International, our aim is to extend India's digital payment innovations to global markets through trusted partnerships. Enabling UPI acceptance in Cambodia marks a significant milestone in this journey."

He added, "It ensures that Indian travellers enjoy a familiar, secure and seamless payment experience abroad, while Cambodian merchants gain access to millions of digital-first consumers. This collaboration not only strengthens real-time payment connectivity between our two ecosystems but also lays the groundwork for deeper tourism and commercial engagement."

The companies said merchants in Cambodia will benefit from access to a large Indian customer base, improved cash management and reduced dependence on physical currency.

Commenting on the partnership, In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc., said, "ACLEDA Bank Plc. is proud to launch Phase 1 of our cross-border interoperability initiative, enabling Indian travellers to execute secure digital transactions via UPI-enabled applications across our extensive KHQR merchant network."

He added that integrating the payment systems of Cambodia and India would help remove transaction-related friction and foreign exchange volatility for travellers while providing local merchants access to a large digital consumer market.

"Ultimately, this collaboration drives financial inclusion and strengthens the bilateral economic corridor through robust, scalable technology," he said.

The partnership is expected to enhance convenience for travellers while supporting tourism and commercial engagement between India and Cambodia through trusted cross-border digital payment infrastructure. (ANI)

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