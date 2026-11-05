Indian travellers to get 10% discount on UPI payments at Dubai Duty Free, capped at 100 UAE Dirhams

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Indian travellers shopping at Dubai Duty Free can now avail a 10 per cent discount on eligible purchases by making payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with the offer capped at AED 100, according to an official statement by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

NIPL, the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said that the offer aimed at making shopping more rewarding and convenient for Indian visitors travelling to Dubai.

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Under the offer, Indian travellers will receive a 10 per cent discount on eligible purchases at participating Dubai Duty Free outlets, subject to a maximum discount of AED 100.

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To use UPI at Dubai Duty Free, travellers need to activate the UPI International or UPI Global service for an eligible bank account through their UPI-enabled application. Once activated, they can make payments directly from their Indian bank accounts at participating merchants accepting UPI.

The facility provides travellers with an alternative to carrying cash or using foreign currency while shopping overseas.

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Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International, said the initiative would make cross-border payments more familiar and convenient for Indian travellers.

"Dubai is one of the preferred international travel destinations for Indian tourists, and at NPCI International, we are committed to making cross-border payments as seamless and familiar as domestic transactions," he said.

He added that the exclusive offers at Dubai Duty Free combine the convenience of UPI payments with additional benefits for shoppers.

Dubai Duty Free is one of the world's leading airport retailers, offering products across categories such as fashion, beauty, electronics, confectionery, beverages, watches and jewellery at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Under the collaboration, Network International will act as the acquiring partner, enabling UPI acceptance across participating Dubai Duty Free payment terminals and supporting transaction processing.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, said the partnership would strengthen the payments ecosystem for Indian travellers in the UAE by providing them with a familiar and secure payment option.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said Indian travellers were an important part of its customer base and that the UPI integration would make their shopping experience more convenient.

"The integration of UPI provides Indian travellers with a familiar, secure and seamless way to pay while enjoying the benefits of this exclusive offer," he said.

The initiative is expected to expand the use of UPI across retail outlets in the UAE while strengthening digital payment connectivity between India and the UAE. (ANI)

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