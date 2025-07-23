DT
PT
Indian users can now pay abroad and on foreign e-commerce sites using UPI via PayPal World

ANI
Updated At : 12:10 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): In a major boost to cross-border digital payments, Indian users will now be able to use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to make payments internationally through PayPal.

The global payments company 'PayPal' has announced the launch of "PayPal World", a new platform that aims to connect the world's largest payment systems and digital wallets.

The platform will start by offering interoperability between PayPal and Venmo, and include UPI as part of its initial launch. This means Indian consumers can now shop from international merchants and pay using the UPI option they are already familiar with.

For example, an Indian user browsing an online store in the United States to buy a pair of sneakers will now see a UPI button after clicking the PayPal option at checkout. This allows them to complete the transaction using their UPI account, just as they would for any domestic payment.

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited, welcomed the development. He said, "The integration of UPI on PayPal World's platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI's global footprint. It aligns with our vision to make cross-border payments more seamless, secure, and inclusive. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users."

The company stated that collaboration includes global partners representing nearly two billion users worldwide. These include Mercado Pago (MOU signed, further details being scoped), NPCI International Payments Limited (UPI), PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Venmo.

The platform also benefits users from other countries. For instance, a PayPal user travelling to China can make payments at a cafe that accepts Weixin Pay simply by scanning the code using their PayPal app.

Similarly, a Venmo user in the US can send money to a friend in Germany by typing in the phone number and selecting the PayPal wallet.

This step marks a new beginning for global digital payments, especially for Indian users who rely heavily on UPI for everyday transactions. With PayPal World, sending money or shopping across borders will be easier than ever. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

