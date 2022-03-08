THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

IndianOil R&D signs agreement with RGIPT

IndianOil R&D signs agreement with RGIPT

To boost research and innovation, IndianOil R&D has signed a MoU with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT). It was signed by Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IndianOil, and Prof ASK Sinha, Director, RGIPT.

Powergrid to provide smart classrooms for Hry schools

Powergrid has signed an MoU with Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, for providing financial assistance for installation and operationalisation of 480 smart classrooms in 240 government schools across 12 districts of Haryana.

BSNL launches app for its mobile subscribers

BSNL has launched an app for its users. Subscribers can recharge, check main account balance, plan validity and latest offers and packages and pay bill online.

NSE IFSC Receipts offers investing opportunities

NSE International Exchange, in association with HDFC Bank, has launched trading in India’s first Unsponsored Depository Receipts (NSE IFSC Receipts) under the regulatory sandbox framework prescribed by the IFSCA. It will offer Indian retail investors an opportunity to invest in the US stocks listed on exchanges NYSE and Nasdaq.

LPU ranked 27th on Young University Rankings-2022

Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, has been ranked 27th among all Indian universities. Times Higher Education Young Universities Rankings-2022 has also placed LPU in the 351-400 band on a global scale.

Women’s Day celebrated at Gian Jyoti Institute

Kanya Girl Child Welfare Organisation, an NGO and a Kapsons’ social responsibility initiative, celebrated Women's Day at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, Mohali, on March 5.

NFL, Nangal, organises fifth half marathon

National Fertilizers Limited, Nangal Unit, recently organised 5th half marathon. Nirlep Singh Rai, CMD, NFL, flagged off the participants of 21 km, 10 km & 5 km half marathon in the presence of senior officials.

Atulaya Healthcare opens centre in Jalandhar

Atulaya Healthcare Pvt Ltd has launched its centre in Jalandhar. It is equipped with facilities such as MRI, CT scan, digital X-ray, digital mammography and CT coronary angiography.

CME-cum-ISBTI meet to promote blood donation

To promote voluntary blood donation, a state-level CME-cum-ISBTI meet was organised recently by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology (ISBTI) at GNA University.

Shopsy by Flipkart rolls out attractive offers

Shopsy by Flipkart has unveiled ad campaign ‘It happens only on Shopsy’. It aims to create a connection with customers for their lifestyle needs.

H&M Home digital store

H&M India has launched H&M Home with a digital store on hm.com to offer fashion and quality products.

TSPL observes 51st National Safety Week

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) recently observed 51st National Safety week. The week-long celebrations began with the flag hoisting by

Pankaj Sharma, COO, TSPL.

L&T’s e-comm platform for B2B industrial products

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has launched L&T-SuFin, an integrated e-commerce platform for B2B industrial products and services. It is poised to empower businesses and enable them source their industrial supplies digitally and cost-effectively.

ICICI Pru Life settles Rs. 982-cr Covid claims

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's claim settlement ratio stood at 97.9% during FY2021 and the company took 1.4 days, on an average, to settle non-investigated death claims. For the nine months ended FY22, it has settled Rs 982 crore worth of Covid-related claims.

Tata AIA Insurance unveils ‘Fortune Guarantee Pension’

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched Fortune Guarantee Pension, a flexible annuity solution offering multiple tailor-made guaranteed income options. It aims to help consumers bridge the gap in terms of adequate retirement planning and income, gain financial freedom, and lead a carefree life.

