Home / Business / Indians in Israel and Jewish community in India play vital role in growth of people-to-people ties: Piyush Goyal

Indians in Israel and Jewish community in India play vital role in growth of people-to-people ties: Piyush Goyal

ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the Indian community in Israel and the Jewish community in India play a vital role in ensuring the growth of people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He said this while speaking to the Indian community in Jerusalem, and thanked the diaspora for helping keep the connection strong. Goyal's Israeli counterpart, Nir Barkat, also addressed the special gathering in Jerusalem.

"It was a pleasure to address the vibrant Indian community in Israel, alongside my counterpart @NirBarkat , at a special gathering in Jerusalem. Highlighted the strong bond between India and Israel and how the Indian community in Israel and the Jewish community in India play a vital role in ensuring the growth of people-to-people ties," Goyal said in a post on X.

He also urged the diaspora to support India's journey toward "Viksit Bharat" as both nations work to realise the full potential of their partnership.

"Called upon the Indian diaspora to further contribute towards the journey to #ViksitBharat as both sides work towards realising the full potential of this partnership," the post read.

Later Israel's Minister Nir Barkat, also shared his view on the talks, calling it "a historic day for Israel's economy" in a post on X. Barkat noted that it marked the first visit of an Indian Minister of Economy to Israel and spoke of new possibilities with "a huge market opening up before us with the world's fifth-largest economy and 1.4 billion residents."

Goyal on Saturday (local time) described his three-day visit to Israel as "very successful," noting that both industry leaders and government representatives in Israel have expressed strong enthusiasm for further strengthening bilateral ties with India.

Goyal highlighted that India and Israel have finalised and signed the Terms of Reference, paving the way for formal negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement between the two nations.

"It was a very successful three-day visit to Israel. There is a great deal of enthusiasm in the industry and the government to further strengthen relations with India. As a result, we finalised and signed the Terms of Reference, which will now begin negotiations for a free trade agreement. I also held separate discussions with several technology companies," Piyush Goyal told reporters.

Goyal was in Israel from November 20-22 on the invitation of Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

