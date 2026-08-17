Indians in Qatar can now send funds directly to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India through Qatar Post outlets

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian residents in Qatar can now send funds directly to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India through Qatar Post outlets, the Ministry of Communications said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to an official statement by the ministry, the new Qatar-India remittance service based on PosTransfer powered by UPI enables customers in Qatar to initiate money transfers by visiting a Qatar Post outlet and providing the UPI ID of the recipient in India, along with the required customer identification details.

Advertisement

The ministry said, "New digital postal remittance service enables fast, secure and convenient transfer of funds from Qatar to India".

Advertisement

It also added that the recipient in India needs to activate the facility for receiving foreign inward remittances through the UPI app being used. Once activated, the remitted amount is credited instantly to the beneficiary's UPI-enabled bank account.

The service became available in Qatar on August 15, 2026, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Advertisement

The Ministry said the service has been developed through a collaboration between Qatar Post, India Post, the Universal Postal Union's Interconnection Platform (UPU-IP), and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

The initiative combines the reach of postal networks with India's digital public infrastructure to provide an efficient and convenient channel for cross-border remittances, the Ministry said.

Customers can initiate transactions ranging from QAR 10 to QAR 4,000, subject to a maximum equivalent of Rs 1,00,000 per transaction. A flat service charge of QAR 15 per transaction is applicable.

The service is expected to be particularly significant for the large Indian community in Qatar, providing a channel to send money to families in India through the postal network.

The Ministry said the service combines the accessibility of postal networks with UPI and contributes to greater financial inclusion and seamless digital financial connectivity between India and Qatar. The service was made available in Qatar on August 15.

The Ministry said the engagement underscored the importance of the initiative in strengthening digital financial connectivity and bilateral cooperation between India and Qatar.

The Qatar-India corridor also marks a step towards modernising international postal financial services, according to the Ministry. It said the integration of the UPU-IP with India's UPI ecosystem demonstrates the potential of postal networks and digital public infrastructure to facilitate inclusive, interoperable and efficient cross-border financial services.

PosTransfer powered by UPI is an international inward remittance service enabled through the integration of the UPU-IP with India's UPI ecosystem. It allows participating postal operators to provide customers with a simple and secure mechanism to send remittances to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India.

The Ministry said India Post is also working with postal operators in other countries to operationalise additional PosTransfer powered by UPI corridors.

These efforts are aimed at further strengthening international financial connectivity for the Indian diaspora, while expanding the use of India's digital public infrastructure for cross-border remittances. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)