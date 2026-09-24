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Home / Business / IndianVaidyas.ai Announces Global Rollout Across 177 Plus Countries at 3rd Ayurdarshan Conclave

IndianVaidyas.ai Announces Global Rollout Across 177 Plus Countries at 3rd Ayurdarshan Conclave

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ANI
Updated At : 02:37 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: IndianVaidyas.ai, an AI-powered integrative healthcare platform founded by Vaidya (Dr.) Piyush Juneja, announced its global rollout across 177+ countries during the 3rd Ayurdarshan Conclave, held online on September 23 on the occasion of Ayurveda Day.

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IndianVaidyas.ai has described the rollout as the first of its kind by an AI-powered integrative healthcare platform to go live across more than 177 countries, marking a major step in its journey from an India-focused digital healthcare ecosystem to a globally accessible, doctor-guided platform.

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The rollout includes major markets such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, GCC Countries, Mauritius, CIS countries, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, South East Asia,  South Africa and Brazil, along with users across a wider network of more than 177 countries.

The Conclave was organised as a digital-first global event and streamed live across 10+ IndianVaidyas digital and social-media platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook. The online format brought together doctors, Ayurveda professionals, healthcare stakeholders and international participants on a common digital platform.

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Speakers from across the globe joined the conclave to congratulate congratulated the company on its global expansion and extend their wishes on Ayurveda Day. International participation included voices from countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Switzerland, Nigeria, Singapore, and Israel, continuing the global engagement built through the previous editions of Ayurdarshan Conclave.

During the conclave, Vaidya (Dr.) Piyush Juneja presented IndianVaidyas.ai’s global vision and spoke about the responsible use of artificial intelligence in integrative healthcare. He highlighted how AI can help improve accessibility, multilingual communication and digital connectivity while ensuring that qualified doctors and Vaidyas remain central to personalised diagnosis, treatment and clinical guidance.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to make healthcare knowledge and access far more inclusive across languages and geographical boundaries. But technology should strengthen the role of healthcare professionals, not replace them. Personalised diagnosis and treatment must continue to remain under qualified clinical guidance,” said Vaidya (Dr.) Piyush Juneja, Founder, IndianVaidyas.ai.

Built around the principle “AI Powered. Vaidya Verified.”, IndianVaidyas.ai combines AI-assisted health information with access to qualified healthcare professionals.

Its patient-facing platform enables users to ask health-related questions and connect with doctors, while IndianVaidyas Pro provides healthcare professionals with digital consultation, patient-management and professional-growth tools designed to support their practice in an increasingly connected healthcare environment.

According to company-reported figures, the IndianVaidyas.ai ecosystem has access to a network of more than one lakh doctors, while cumulative digital traffic across its platforms has crossed one million.

With its expansion across 177+ countries, the platform aims to reduce geographical and language barriers and make doctor-guided integrative healthcare more accessible internationally.

The announcement at the 3rd Ayurdarshan Conclave also reflected the broader evolution of the initiative—from bringing global Ayurveda professionals together through its earlier editions to now introducing an international technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem.

For IndianVaidyas.ai, the global rollout represents the next phase of its vision to bring together traditional healthcare knowledge, qualified professionals and responsible artificial intelligence on a connected global platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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