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New Delhi [India], August 15: India's journey of growth and progress is shaped by people who create change through their work, ideas, dedication and service. From sports and healthcare to technology, entrepreneurship, education, immigration, spirituality, hospitality and social development, individuals across diverse fields continue to contribute to a stronger and more progressive India.

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This Independence Day, Trilok Media proudly presents "India's 12 Inspiring Icons of 2026" -- a special recognition of individuals and organisations whose professional journeys reflect determination, innovation, leadership and a commitment to making a meaningful difference.

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These inspiring personalities represent different professions and backgrounds, yet share a common spirit: the willingness to turn their expertise and experience into purposeful contributions. Whether through developing young talent, improving healthcare, advancing technology, building institutions, supporting communities or creating new opportunities, their work reflects the many dimensions of a changing India.

As the nation celebrates its Independence, we honour these inspiring journeys and the values of perseverance, responsibility, excellence and service that continue to shape India's future.

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Hanshi Premjit Sen: Contributing to the Growth of Karate in India

Hanshi Premjit Sen, an 8th Dan Black Belt and Bronze Pin Awardee of the World Karate Federation (WKF), is a distinguished international karate leader, referee, coach and mentor. He is the President of Karate Do Association of Bengal, President of All India Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Karate Do Federation, and Chairman of the Referee Commission, Karate India Organisation (KIO).

He is the Founder of the Global Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Karate Do Federation, with its presence in eight countries, and has dedicated decades to promoting karate globally. A passionate advocate of women's empowerment, Hanshi Premjit Sen has been instrumental in imparting karate and self-defence training to women and girls, empowering them with confidence, discipline and the ability to protect themselves.

A true ambassador of martial arts--building champions, empowering women and carrying the spirit of karate beyond borders.

Dr. Pranjal Upadhyay: Working Towards Better Public Healthcare

Dr. Pranjal Upadhyay is an Indian physician, public health professional, researcher and author whose work focuses on healthcare delivery and community health, particularly in rural and tribal regions. He has worked in public health administration, including responsibilities related to immunisation, maternal and child health, nutrition and preventive healthcare.

A significant part of his professional work has been associated with Bhimpur in Madhya Pradesh, where healthcare access can be challenging because of remote locations and limited resources. His initiatives have focused on improving vaccination coverage, strengthening maternal healthcare and bringing essential health services closer to underserved communities.

Dr. Upadhyay has also developed an interest in medical research and academic writing, with areas of focus including tribal health, immunisation, maternal and child health, nutrition and healthcare accessibility. His work combines field-level experience with research-oriented approaches to understand and address public health challenges.

He is also an author, with his published work including Health Leadership: Leading Change for Healthier Communities. Through his professional, research and writing activities, Dr. Upadhyay has contributed to discussions around strengthening healthcare systems and improving health outcomes in underserved communities.

Shalin Peter: A Multidisciplinary Professional in Strategy and Communications

Shalin Peter is an Indian administrator, strategic communications consultant and marketing professional with more than a decade of experience across diverse industries. He has held senior responsibilities within the defence manufacturing sector, with his work involving administration, regulatory coordination, government liaison and strategic business development. Alongside his corporate responsibilities, Peter has developed experience in public relations, marketing and experiential communications. His professional work has included brand positioning, media relations, stakeholder engagement and promotional campaigns across sectors such as hospitality, technology, publishing, entertainment and luxury brands.

His professional activities have also included international consultancy and networking engagements across countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and parts of Europe. His approach combines strategic planning, market understanding, communication and relationship management to address organisational and business challenges. With experience spanning administration, communications, marketing and business strategy, Shalin Peter represents a multidisciplinary professional profile built around strategic thinking, operational management, communication and cross-sector collaboration.

GIZMO DEN Advances Smart Security with AI and Solar-Powered CCTV Solutions

Hindustan Gizmo Den Private Limited has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) Certification for its CCTV camera range under Licence No. R-62007560. The certification covers compliance with IS 13252 (Part 1):2010 / IEC 60950-1:2005, a standard relating to the safety of information technology equipment.

The Tumakuru-based company operates under the GIZMODEN brand and has a product portfolio that includes CCTV surveillance systems, 4G solar cameras, Wi-Fi security cameras, AI-enabled monitoring solutions, solar-powered security products, smart gadgets and agricultural equipment. Its CCTV range includes features such as AI-based human detection, 360-degree surveillance, full-colour night vision, two-way audio, remote mobile monitoring and IP66-rated protection. The BIS certification comes as the company continues to develop technology-based security products for the Indian market, with a focus on meeting applicable product safety and regulatory requirements.

Poonam Thakur - Immigration Consultant in Calgary

Poonam Thakur is a regulated Canadian immigration consultant, educator, and co-founder of Career Wings Immigration Services Ltd., an immigration office in Calgary, Alberta. She holds the RCIC-IRB designation from the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC), which authorizes her to represent clients before Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).

Before entering Canadian immigration consulting, Thakur worked as an educationist and developed experience in international education and student counselling. She later completed formal studies in Immigration and Citizenship Law at Queen's University in Canada. At Career Wings Immigration, she assists international students, skilled workers, and families with study permits, work permits, Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs, permanent residency, and family sponsorship matters. Her approach focuses on careful application preparation, regulatory compliance, and personalized guidance throughout the immigration process.

For individuals searching for an immigration consultant near me or an immigration consultant in Calgary, Poonam Thakur's practice provides regulated immigration guidance through Career Wings Immigration.

Devi Anjali Ji - Shri Ram Katha Vachak

As a committed Shri Ram Katha Vachak, Devi Anjali Ji is committed to using motivational Ram Kathas to share the divine message of Lord Shri Ram. Her talks eloquently describe the life, principles, and teachings of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, assisting followers in realizing the significance of morality, devotion, empathy, and dharma in day-to-day existence.

Devi Anjali Ji captivates audiences of all ages with her straightforward, emotional, and captivating narrating style. Thousands of devotees join together to enjoy the wisdom and blessings of Lord Ram at her Ram Kathas, which are held at temples, religious events, spiritual gatherings, and community activities throughout India.

Devotees can watch future events, read spiritual articles based on Shri Ram Katha, learn about Devi Anjali Ji, and make an online Shri Ram Katha booking request for their religious programs via her official website. For anyone looking to plan a holy Ram Katha and learn more about Sanatan Dharma via the life and teachings of Lord Shri Ram, the website is a reliable resource.

Through each Shri Ram Katha, Devi Anjali Ji shares the timeless virtues of truth, responsibility, faith, and righteousness, inspiring countless followers with his unshakable love to Lord Ram.

Amitava Guha Thakurta: A Veteran Hospitality Leader and Author

Amitava Guha Thakurta is a distinguished hospitality executive, author, and management professional with over 25 years of experience across hospitality, food and beverage, entertainment, and retail.

He currently heads Eastern India operations for a corporate company, known for his expertise in business operations, pre-opening projects, people management, and profitability.

A Post Graduate in Personnel Management, Amitava has enhanced his expertise through Management Development Programs at XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Calcutta, and IIM Ahmedabad.

He is the author of The All Weather Manager, a practical leadership book available globally, including on Amazon. His accolades include the National Tourism Excellence Award (World Economic Progress Society, New Delhi), the Exemplary Leader Award (EIILM Kolkata, World HRD Congress, and CMO Asia), and the Banglar Bhushan Rashtriya Gaurav Samman 2026 (National Academy of Sakksharta Mission).

He serves as Founding Member and President of the NIPS Alumni Association and Board Member of HRAEI. Contact: writeamitava@gmail.com

Ronak Jain - The Jugaadu Innovator Powering India's Small Businesses

Ronak Jain, Founder of 5S Infotech, Gwalior, is redefining how India's small businesses go digital. An IIT Ropar alumnus, Ronak first captured national attention on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where Amitabh Bachchan fondly titled him "Jugaadu Jain" for his street-smart ingenuity -- a spirit that continues to define his entrepreneurial journey. His artistic side has also earned admiration, with his inspiring portraits presented to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Through 5S Infotech, Ronak has built WhatAPI -- his own API-powered SaaS platform enabling small businesses to automate WhatsApp communication and strengthen their Google Business profiles. From AI-driven review management to WhatsApp marketing automation, his tools help local enterprises compete digitally without big budgets. Blending technology, creativity, and frugal innovation, Ronak Jain stands as a true inspiration for Bharat's next generation of grassroots entrepreneurs.

SAVITRAM Foundation - Building a Self-Reliant, Skilled & Compassionate India

SAVITRAM Foundation is a national social organisation working towards building a self-reliant, skilled, technology-enabled and socially empowered India. Guided by its vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, the foundation focuses on creating opportunities through education, skill development, technology, community participation and social initiatives.

Co-founded by Govind Goyal and Sana Khatoon, the foundation brings together experience in media, technology, social entrepreneurship, marketing, community engagement and public relations to support meaningful social development.

Its key initiatives include Mission START KARO INDIA, promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance; ANN HUB, focused on reducing food waste and hunger; Mission AI SHIKSHA, aimed at developing future-ready digital and AI skills; and Pedugaaon India Mission, encouraging tree plantation and environmental protection. Through Shaurya Samman, the organisation also seeks to recognise individuals making valuable contributions to society. With values centred on service, integrity, innovation, inclusion, sustainability and dignity, SAVITRAM Foundation works towards a more capable, compassionate and developed India.

Rimjhim Priyadarshini Tandon

Visionary entrepreneur, institution builder, author, and thought leader Rimjhim Priyadarshini Tandon is redefining leadership by demonstrating that true success lies not merely in building businesses, but in building people, values, and institutions that create lasting impact. With experience spanning corporate leadership, academia, education, and public policy, she combines strategic thinking with a strong commitment to social development.

As the founder of Vatsalyaa, Rimjhim has created a purpose-driven platform focused on nurturing minds, strengthening families, and promoting value-based leadership through education, literature, and meaningful dialogue. An accomplished author and public intellectual, her writings explore education, parenting, leadership, and social values, encouraging thoughtful conversations and positive change. Guided by the principles of Seva, Character, Education, Values, and Dedication, Rimjhim continues to inspire individuals and institutions. Her work reflects a vision of empowering future generations to lead with integrity, empathy, purpose, and responsibility.

Praveen Kumar - Leading a global tech powerhouse operating in 25+ countries, Praveen continues to revolutionize AI, software engineering, and digital transformation worldwide.

Kumar Praveen, the visionary Founder and CEO of Mytesta Technology, has brought immense national pride to India by establishing a formidable global footprint in Artificial Intelligence (AI), software development, and digital transformation. Under his dynamic leadership, Mytesta Technology now delivers high-end IT services across 25+ countries and has successfully developed multiple cutting-edge digital products.

Renowned for solving complex technical challenges with scalable digital architecture, Praveen has earned dozens of prestigious awards. Recently, he was honored with the coveted 'National Prestige Award 2026' by the Global Research Foundation, USA, in Hubballi, Karnataka, alongside the 'Global Recognition Award 2026' for his outstanding contributions to Technology Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Digital Transformation.

Over the years, Mytesta Technology has consistently earned top recognitions, including Software Company of the Year (2020), Asia's Fastest-Growing Software Companies (2021), and India's Most Talented Software Companies (2022). Praveen's journey from a skilled software developer to leading a global enterprise spanning 25+ nations continues to inspire tech innovators nationwide.

Dr. Somnath Dutta - Ayurvedic Physician & Clinical Researcher

Dr. Somnath Dutta, B.A.M.S. (WBUHS), is an Ayurvedic physician and clinical researcher practicing in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal. With several years of clinical experience, he integrates classical Ayurvedic principles with contemporary medical understanding in his approach to patient care. His practice focuses on Ayurveda-based consultation and lifestyle-oriented healthcare.

Alongside his clinical practice, Dr. Dutta is actively engaged in Ayurvedic research, particularly in exploring the relationship between traditional Ayurvedic concepts and modern scientific perspectives. His research interests include Type 2 diabetes and Ayurvedic polyherbal formulations, with a focus on examining traditional approaches through structured clinical and academic research.

He has also explored Sangyaharan and its conceptual relationship with modern anaesthesia, reflecting his interest in understanding Ayurvedic concepts in the context of contemporary medical knowledge.

His professional work reflects a commitment to clinical practice, continuous learning, and research-based exploration of Ayurveda. Through his clinical and academic interests, Dr. Dutta focuses on developing a better understanding of traditional Ayurvedic approaches through contemporary perspectives.

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