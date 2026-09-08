DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India’s 1st Offline Agency-Built Video Editing Academy by Praper Media Launches 5,000 Sq. Ft. Campus in Chandigarh

India’s 1st Offline Agency-Built Video Editing Academy by Praper Media Launches 5,000 Sq. Ft. Campus in Chandigarh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SMPL

Chandigarh [India], September 8: Praper Media, India’s largest video editing agency, has launched the 5,000-sq-ft offline campus of PAVE, its video editing academy, in Chandigarh, marking its entry into structured, offline education for aspiring video editors.

Advertisement

Founded by Pratham Jindal, CEO of Praper Media, PAVE brings over six years of agency experience into the classroom. After seeing the gap between learning software and being ready for real-world projects, PAVE was created to train editors with the skills, workflows and industry exposure needed to build a professional career. Updates and insights from the academy are shared on its Instagram page, @paveacademy.

Advertisement

The academy follows an industry-led, offline learning model, with students trained in video editing, storytelling, motion design, production, professional workflows, freelancing and other aspects of working in the creative industry.

The 5,000-sq-ft campus is equipped with dedicated learning spaces and Mac Mini workstations, creating a professional environment for students. The programme will be taught by experienced professionals from Praper Media, giving students direct exposure to real-world workflows and industry practices.

Advertisement

The academy’s first cohort, Batch Zero, has delivered strong early results, with all students securing professional opportunities and the batch recording a combined CTC of ₹20 lakh. Among the highest earners, Tanishq, Abhishek and Yes Patel secured ₹4.2 lakh each.

Following the response to the initial cohort, Batch 1 has been completely sold out, while Batch 2 has already reached 50 per cent capacity. The second batch is scheduled to begin in November.

The campus was launched in the presence of CEOs and industry leaders from across India, including representatives from Trueumami, ATZA, iOTA, Escape Media, Chandigarh Bytes and Zentroid Studios, along with students and mentors from PAVE.

As part of its upcoming batch, PAVE is also offering 50 per cent scholarships to two selected students, aimed at supporting aspiring editors who want to pursue professional opportunities in the growing digital content industry.

PAVE aims to build a talent pool of editors who can move beyond software proficiency and understand the creative and commercial requirements of the industry.

For aspiring video editors looking to build a career in the creative industry, registrations for PAVE are now open at paveacademy.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts