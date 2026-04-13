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New Delhi [India], April 13: A new wave of leadership is transforming India's business landscape. Young, dynamic, and forward thinking these leaders are creating lasting impact. They are not just chasing growth, but building value and trust. Across sectors, their vision is shaping the next decade. Meet the faces driving India's transformation.

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1. Ishan Goyal - Director at Annex Paints

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Among India's new-age business leaders driving industry transformation, the Director of Annex Paints is emerging as a promising name to watch. At just 27, his seven-year journey reflects a strong blend of ambition, strategic thinking, and execution across key areas such as sales, marketing, dealer network expansion, and market development.

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With a clear focus on building Annex Paints into a trusted and respected brand, he has worked closely with teams and partners to strengthen dealer relationships, improve customer experience, and adapt to evolving market trends. His leadership style is defined by a hands-on approach--whether it is expanding into new regions, optimizing distribution channels, or enhancing brand visibility.

What truly sets his journey apart is his belief that transformation goes beyond numbers. By fostering a culture of trust, transparency, and collaboration, he has helped build a dealer ecosystem that sees Annex Paints as a long-term growth partner rather than just a brand.

Looking ahead, his vision is centered on driving innovation and scale--introducing advanced products, adopting modern technologies, and setting new benchmarks in quality and service. As he continues to lead from the front, his journey reflects the mindset of a new-generation leader committed to shaping the future of the industry.

Website: https://www.annexpaints.com/

2. Shankar Kohli - Founder at Mark Real Esstate

In India's rapidly evolving luxury real estate landscape, Shankar Kohli has emerged as one of the most promising business leaders under 40, redefining how high-net-worth individuals approach property investments. As the Founder of Mark Real Esstate, he has built a strong niche in luxury real estate consulting in Gurugram, focusing exclusively on premium residences priced above ₹5 crore.

Since 2013, Shankar has collaborated with some of India's most reputed A grade developers, including DLF Limited, M3M India, Emaar Properties, Godrej Properties, and Sobha Realty. His expertise lies in identifying high-potential luxury properties in Gurgaon, curating exclusive opportunities, and delivering tailored investment solutions for HNIs and NRI clients.

What sets him apart is his comprehensive, end-to-end advisory approach ranging from identifying high return investment opportunities and negotiating the best deals, to managing documentation, assisting with financial structuring, and facilitating home loans. He further extends his services into portfolio and post-purchase property management, making him a trusted partner in the luxury real estate journey.

Shankar also specializes in branded residences in India, a fast-growing segment within the luxury housing market. His portfolio includes prestigious developments such as Westin Residences, Elie Saab Branded Residences, and the iconic twin towers designed by Armani Casa by Signature Global, catering to clients who seek both elevated living and long-term value.

With a clear vision to help clients secure the finest properties while maximizing returns, Shankar Kohli continues to set new benchmarks in high-end real estate consulting in Gurugram, positioning himself as a leader to watch in 2026.

Website: https://shankarkohli.com/

3. Deepak Thakur and Rakesh Thakur - Founders at Pioneer Elevators & Escalators

In India's rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape, Pioneer Elevators & Escalators is emerging as a strong force in vertical mobility, driven by the dynamic leadership of Rakesh Thakur and Deepak Thakur. Together, they represent a new generation of business leaders blending technical expertise, corporate experience, and entrepreneurial vision.

Founded in 2015 by Rakesh Thakur, an engineer with experience at ThyssenKrupp Elevators and international exposure at INVT, Pioneer was built with a clear mission--to bridge the gap between global quality standards and local service delivery. His hands-on leadership and deep technical understanding have enabled the company to establish itself as a dependable player in installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators across Delhi NCR.

Complementing this vision is Deepak Thakur, whose transition from the automobile industry--having worked with brands like Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki--brings structured processes, operational discipline, and customer-centric thinking into the business. His experience as General Manager at Pasco Automobile has further strengthened Pioneer's operational efficiency and service excellence.

With a presence across Gurgaon, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, Pioneer offers a wide range of solutions, from residential and commercial lifts to specialized systems like hospital and automobile elevators. The company's focus on quality, safety, and customized solutions has earned it strong customer trust in a competitive market.

As India's cities continue to grow vertically, leaders like Rakesh and Deepak Thakur are not just building a company--they are shaping the future of urban mobility with innovation, reliability, and vision.

Website: https://www.pioneerelevatorsandescalators.in/

4. Ajay Chauhan - Founder at Mahagan Bharat Private Limited

In India's journey toward inclusive growth, Ajay Chauhan, Founder of Mahagan Bharat Private Limited, is emerging as a changemaker focused on empowering rural communities through e-governance and financial inclusion. With a clear mission to bridge the gap between government services and underserved populations, he is building a model that connects technology with grassroots impact.

Mahagan Bharat operates at the intersection of digital access and public service delivery, enabling rural citizens to access essential government schemes, documentation, and welfare programs. By strengthening last-mile connectivity, the company plays a crucial role in ensuring that India's digital transformation reaches beyond urban centers.

A key pillar of Ajay Chauhan's work is financial inclusion. Under his leadership, the organization has facilitated the opening of thousands of bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), bringing individuals into the formal financial ecosystem. Additionally, the company actively promotes social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJBY), extending financial protection to vulnerable communities.

Beyond access, Mahagan Bharat is also creating livelihood opportunities by enabling local individuals to participate in the e-governance ecosystem, while investing in skill development to build long-term self-reliance.

Ajay Chauhan's journey reflects the impact of purpose-driven leadership--where business growth aligns with national development. As India moves toward a digitally inclusive future, he stands out as a leader ensuring that progress reaches every corner of the country.

5. Amit Kumar Mishra - Founder & CEO at Amit Printer and Packagers

In India's competitive printing and packaging industry, Amit Kumar Mishra, Founder of amit printer and packagers, is emerging as a dynamic entrepreneur redefining quality and reliability. With over seven years of industry experience, he has built a profitable venture that caters to the evolving needs of modern businesses through end-to-end printing and customized merchandising solutions.

Beginning his career in corporate sales, Amit gained valuable insights into client expectations, vendor challenges, and the growing demand for high-quality, dependable printing services. Identifying a clear gap in the market, he took a strategic leap into entrepreneurship--transforming his experience into a business that prioritizes execution excellence and customer satisfaction.

Today, amit printer and packagers serves a diverse portfolio of MNCs and large corporates, offering a wide range of services including brochures, catalogs, promotional materials, packaging solutions, and corporate gifting. The company has positioned itself as a one-stop solution for brands looking to enhance visibility and engagement through high-quality print and packaging.

Amit's strength lies in his ability to combine creativity with operational efficiency while maintaining a strong focus on long-term client relationships. His customer-first approach and adaptability to market trends have enabled consistent growth and profitability in a highly competitive space.

As he continues to scale the business, Amit Kumar Mishra represents a new generation of entrepreneurs--driven by experience, vision, and a commitment to delivering value, making him a noteworthy leader in India's evolving business landscape.

Website: https://appasia.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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