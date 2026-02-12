DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's agri export to US on set to Jump as 75% of export items now enjoy Zero Tariff in US: SBI Report

India's agri export to US on set to Jump as 75% of export items now enjoy Zero Tariff in US: SBI Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India's export to the United States on agricultural commodities is set to witness a significant jump as 75 per cent of such exports will now be at zero tariff, according to a report by SBI.

Advertisement

The report said that India has a trade surplus of USD 1.3 billion in agricultural trade with the US. It noted that India's export of USD 1.36 billion worth of agricultural commodities will receive zero additional US duty access, which will significantly help Indian farmers and exporters scale up shipments.

Advertisement

This reduction in duty will enhance competitiveness of Indian products, expand market access, and help farmers and exporters increase volumes, thereby strengthening India's agricultural trade surplus with the US.

Advertisement

The report said "agricultural products valued at USD 1.035 bn have assured zero reciprocal tariff, which will significantly help Indian farmers and exporters to scale up"

Some of the key agricultural items expected to benefit include rice, spices, oilseeds, tea and coffee. The US import share of Indian rice is almost 24 per cent, which the report said will support Indian farmers. Tea, coffee and spices currently have a share of around 3 per cent, and the new tariff structure is expected to strengthen the plantation economy.

Advertisement

India's fishery sector, which was badly affected by US tariffs earlier, is also likely to benefit. The US imports around 10 per cent from India in this category. The lower tariff of 18 per cent is expected to support the sector and improve export prospects.

According to the data cited in the report, under the category of fish and aquatic invertebrates, US imports from the world stood at USD 18,848 million (18.84 billion), of which USD 1,817 million (1.8 billion) came from India, giving India a 9.6 per cent share.

In rice, US imports from the world were USD 1,378 million (1.3 billion), and USD 341 million were from India, reflecting a 24.7 per cent share.

In coffee, tea, mate and spices, US imports from the world stood at USD 14,026 million (14 billion), while imports from India were USD 396 million, translating into a 2.8 per cent share.

In edible fruit and nuts, US imports from the world were USD 21,522 million (21 billion), with only USD 39 million from India.

In edible vegetables and certain roots, US imports stood at USD 12,402 million (12 billion), with USD 109 million from India.

In prepared vegetables, fruit and nuts, US imports from the world were USD 13,774 million (13 billion), of which USD 192 million came from India.

Overall, total US imports in the selected categories stood at USD 81,950 million (81 billion), while imports from India were USD 2,894 million (2.8 billion), giving India a 3.5 per cent share. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts