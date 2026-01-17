DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's apparel retail market poised to reach Rs 16 lakh crore by FY30: CareEdge

India's apparel retail market poised to reach Rs 16 lakh crore by FY30: CareEdge

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India's apparel retail market is set for a significant expansion over the next five years, with industry size projected to touch nearly Rs 16 lakh crore by 2029-30, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid digitalisation and strong growth in value fashion and e-commerce, according to a CareEdge Ratings report.

Advertisement

The apparel market, estimated at Rs 9.30 lakh crore in 2024-25, has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7 per cent since 2017-18.

Advertisement

Organised retail currently accounts for approximately 41 per cent of the total market and is expected to grow at a faster pace of 10-13%, supported by increasing consumer preference for branded apparel, the entry of international brands and the expansion of structured retail formats.

Advertisement

A key driver of growth is the value fashion segment, which is benefiting from rising brand awareness and consumer price sensitivity.

Value fashion, estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2023-24, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 per cent to reach Rs 5.0 lakh crore by 2029-30.

Advertisement

Retailers such as Zudio, Max Fashion and Reliance's Yousta are aggressively expanding their store networks, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which are emerging as major consumption hubs, it said.

E-commerce is another major growth engine for the sector.

Online channels currently account for about 22 per cent of organised apparel retail and are projected to increase their share to nearly 25 per cent by 2029-30, translating into a market size of around Rs 5.0 lakh crore.

Rising internet penetration, increasing adoption of smartphones and the influence of Gen-Z consumers on fashion trends are accelerating the shift towards digital-first and omnichannel retail strategies.

While the industry faced demand pressures in 2024-25 due to inflation and adverse weather conditions, signs of recovery emerged during the festive and wedding season towards the end of the year.

Increased footfalls, promotional online sales events and improved consumer sentiment have supported the rebound in sales momentum.

CareEdge Ratings noted that recent GST changes are likely to favour the value segment, with apparel priced below Rs 2,500 attracting a lower tax rate of 5 per cent, boosting affordability and volumes.

In contrast, higher GST on premium apparel may encourage consumers to trade down, further strengthening demand for value offerings, it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts