DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's auto sales saw festive surge in Sept; Navratri records historic 34% growth: FADA

India's auto sales saw festive surge in Sept; Navratri records historic 34% growth: FADA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): India's automobile retail sector witnessed a remarkable turnaround in September 2025, driven by the twin impact of festive demand and the rollout of the landmark GST 2.0 reforms, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar, the first three weeks of September were subdued as customers deferred purchases in anticipation of the new GST regime. However, sentiment reversed dramatically in the final week when Navratri festivities coincided with the implementation of lower GST rates, igniting a strong consumer response across segments.

Advertisement

"September 2025 was an exceptionally unique month for India's automobile retail industry. The first three weeks were largely muted, but the dynamics changed in the final week as festive cheer and GST 2.0 reforms revived sentiment. As a result, the month ended with an overall 5.22% YoY growth," Giridhar said.

Advertisement

Two-wheelers led the rebound with 6.5 per cent growth, followed by passenger vehicles at 5.8 per cent, tractors at 3.6 per cent, and commercial vehicles at 2.6 per cent. However, three-wheelers and construction equipment witnessed declines of 7.2 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

FADA noted that while the surge came late in the month, dealers used the window to replenish inventory, especially in the PV segment, where stock levels have now risen to around 60 days, indicating preparedness for the peak festive season in October.

Advertisement

Describing Navratri 2025 as a "Never Seen Before" moment, Giridhar said the festival turned into a true 'Bachat Utsav', unlocking record-breaking sales.

"Navratri 2025 will go down as one of the most memorable chapters in India's automobile retail journey a true celebration of affordability and optimism unleashed by GST 2.0. Overall retails surged by 34% YoY, marking a historic high during any festive season," he added.

Two-wheelers reported 36 per cent growth, passenger vehicles 34.8 per cent, commercial vehicles 14.8 per cent, three-wheelers 24.5 per cent, and tractors 18.7 per cent, while construction equipment declined by 18 per cent due to heavy rainfall slowing construction activities.

Giridhar credited the GST 2.0 reform for rejuvenating buyer sentiment and sparking record footfalls and deliveries nationwide. "It reminded us what the right policy at the right time can do for a nation's sentiment," he said.

Looking ahead, FADA expressed high optimism for October 2025, with Dhanteras and Deepawali expected to deliver all-time high sales.

"With GST 2.0 enhancing affordability, above-normal monsoon boosting rural income, and stable interest rates supporting financing, India stands at the cusp of its most spectacular 42-day festive season in history," FADA said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts